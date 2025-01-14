Ivanka Trump explains why she won't return to the White House for father's second term

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, has confirmed that she will not be returning to the White House for her father’s second presidency. In a January 13 episode of the Skinny Confidential podcast, Him & Her Show, Ivanka explained her decision, sharing the personal and professional reasons behind it.

"I know the cost," she added. "And it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear."

Ivanka, who shares three children with her husband, Jared Kushner, has decided to prioritize her family life over the political world this time around. The couple’s children—daughter Arabella, 13, and sons Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8—were a significant factor in her decision to step away from political duties.

Ivanka Trump on returning to the White House

During her father’s first term in office from 2017 to 2021, Ivanka Trump and her husband took on senior advisor roles, navigating high-level policy decisions and initiatives. Despite being involved in critical moments of her father’s presidency, Ivanka admitted that the experience came at a personal cost.

Her decision to leave politics also stems from her discomfort with the darker side of the political landscape. She shared her thoughts on the isolation and pressure that come with political life, especially as a member of the first family. Referring to the presidency as "the world’s loneliest position," Ivanka revealed the toll it took on her during her father’s first term.

She highlighted her struggle with the personal sacrifices demanded by the political arena, stating:

"I love policy and impact. I hate politics, and unfortunately, the two are not separable,"

Ivanka added:

"The enormity of the decisions you’re making on a daily basis, transactional everyone is with you... it’s a very lonely perch," she added, reflecting on the solitude of presidential life.

In a 2022 statement obtained by NBC News, Ivanka shared her intention to prioritize her young children and family over any political ambitions.

"I love my father very much," she said at the time. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics."

This decision aligns with her desire to maintain a more private life and be there for her children as they grow.

Ivanka Trump's departure from politics contrasts with the plans of her stepmother, Melania Trump. Melania, who will be the First Lady once again, has shared that she intends to live in the White House during her husband's second term.

However, she also mentioned that she would frequently return to New York City, where her son, Barron Trump, is studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business. "When I need to be in New York, I will be in New York," Melania told Fox & Friends in a recent interview.

Ivanka Trump emphasized that her primary role is as a mother, and while she plans to be out of politics, she will still serve her country once Donald Trump is inaugurated.

