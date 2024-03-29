WATCH: Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka sits courtside for Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov's Miami Open QF; Mike Tyson, Jimmy Butler attend as well

Carlos Alcaraz and Grigor Dimitrov's quarterfinal match at the 2024 Miami Open was attended by Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, former professional boxer Mike Tyson and American basketball player Jimmy Butler.

Dimitrov secured a victory over top seed Carlos Alcaraz, with a score of 6-2, 6-4, in just one hour and 32 minutes in the quarterfinal. This win propelled him into the semifinals of the Miami 1000 tournament, thwarting Alcaraz's bid for Sunshine Double.

The former World No. 3 improved his head-to-head record against Dimitrov to 2-3, having also won their previous match at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Grigor Dimitrov will be aiming for his second ATP Masters 1000 title, having clinched his first at the 2017 Western & Southern Open after defeating Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 7-5 in the championship match.

The quarterfinal match between Dimitrov and Carlos Alcaraz was a star-studded event, attended by notable figures such as Ivanka Trump, who was seen enjoying the match alongside friends and acquaintances.

Mike Tyson and Jimmy Butler also attended the match. The latter, who is frequently seen attending tennis matches, had previously attended the third-round match between Alcaraz and Gael Monfils in Miami.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Grigor Dimitrov will face Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of Miami Open 2024

Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev at the 2020 Adria Tour Tennis

Grigor Dimitrov is set to face off against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2024 Miami Open. Dimitrov kicked off his Miami Open journey in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He secured victories against Alejandro Tabilo with a score of 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-2, and Yannick Hanfmann with a score of 6-1, 6-0 in the second and third rounds, respectively.

The former World No. 3 then triumphed over Hubert Hurkacz, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), in the fourth round and continued his winning streak by defeating Carlos Alcaraz to advance to the semifinals. Grigor Dimitrov has the opportunity to break into the Top 10 rankings for the first time since 2018 if he makes it to the Miami Open final.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, like Dimitrov, began his Miami Open campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime with a score of 6-2, 6-4 to kick off his campaign and then overcame home favorite Christopher Eubanks with a score of 7-6, 6-3 in the third round.

Zverev then went on to defeat Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4 in the fourth round and Fabian Marozsan in the quarterfinals to secure his spot in the semifinals. The German did not drop a set on his way to the last four.

Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev have faced each other eight times on the ATP Tour, with the latter emerging victorious in seven of those matches. Their last encounter was at the 2023 Chengdu Open semifinals, where Zverev defeated Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6(2) before eventually lifting the title.