"I found the culprits"— Angry Birds memes flood online as police try to crack the case of 100,000 stolen eggs in Pennsylvania amid price hike

About 100,000 eggs have reportedly been stolen from a distribution trailer in Pennsylvania as prices continue to rise. Citing Pennsylvania State Police, USA Today reported that the eggs were taken from the trailer at Pete & Gerry's Organics in Greencastle on Saturday, February 1, 2025, adding that they estimate its value at $40,000.

In a statement made to the outlet, Pete & Gerry's noted that they were committed to resolving the matter. The incident remains under investigation at the time of this writing.

"We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible," the company stated.

As news of the theft went viral, internet users were quick to share memes related to Angry Birds (a popular media franchise that started as a game). Referencing The Angry Birds Movie (2016), which centers around a group of pigs stealing eggs, one user commented:

"I found the culprit."

Many continued to share Angry Bird memes and clips. Here are some reactions seen on X:

Others shared some sarcastic puns and comments.

"Hopefully they can crack the case," one joked.

Didn’t have egg trafficking on my 2025 bingo card, but here we are," another quipped.

"How do 100,000 eggs just vanish. That's a GTA level heist," a person added.

"We’re relying on leads from people from the community"—Pennsylvania State Police about the egg theft

In light of the theft, the Pennsylvania-based egg company Pete & Gerry’s Organics told USA Today that they were "increasing (their) security and surveillance to help prevent this from happening again." The company distributes organic eggs from family farms to retailers.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson, Megan Frazer, told AP News that they were following up with "possible witnesses" and looking through surveillance footage to help identify the culprit. She added that this was the first time in her career that she heard of "hundred thousand eggs being stolen. " Calling the situation "unique," Frazer noted:

"We’re relying on leads from people from the community. So we’re hoping that somebody knows something, and they’ll call us and give us some tips."

The theft comes amid price hikes, with USA Today reporting that the cost of eggs could increase by an estimated 20% in 2025. Citing the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the outlet noted that the average price for a dozen eggs at the end of 2024 was $4.10, double the cost in 2023.

Further, the publication, citing the Department of Agriculture, explained that the rising costs are due to the bird flu outbreak in the country. According to a January 2025 article by AP News, anytime the virus is found on a poultry farm, the entire flock is slaughtered to curb its spread.

Commenting on the shortage, Emory University associate marketing professor Saloni Vastani told USA Today:

"Egg prices are going up because of the avian flu, but that’s driving people to buy more eggs than they usually do because they’re anticipating higher prices and reduced grocery store supply."

It is to be noted that at one point in 2022, the price of eggs was a reported $4.82, according to AP News. This was due to a similar bird flu outbreak.

Pennsylvania authorities continue to investigate the egg heist, as of this article's writing.

