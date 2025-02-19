Jollibee's launched Chicken Tenders, along with its creamy Signature Tender Sauce in February 2025. The handbreaded chicken tenders are available at select locations of the fast-food chain across the United States. Customers can order the tenders in more than one portion size.

The options come with a sauce of the customer's choice and include a three-piece order, a combo, a six-piece order, and a ten-piece order. They are:

A 3-piece order starting at $8.99.

A 6-piece order starting at $15.99

A 10-piece order starting at $23.99

A 3-piece tender combo starts at $12.99 and includes a choice of a beverage and a sauce.

Customers also have the option of switching a Chickejoy piece in any Jollibee meal with a Chicken Tender at no extra charge.

There are a few options for those wanting to try the new Chicken Tenders (Image via Jollibee)

The fast-food chain is known for bringing Filipino flavors to classic fast-food items like fried chicken and spaghetti, among others. The chain is currently serving the new chicken tenders and signature sauce at select locations across the United States. Customers can order the new tenders and sauce in-store, or online via the Jollibee app or website.

More about the Chicken Tenders by Jollibee

The new Jollibee Chicken Tenders are made with 100% all-white meat chicken tenderloins. According to allrecipes, the tenders are well marinated for flavor before they are hand-breaded and battered in-store. The result is a light crispy layer on the chicken that pairs well with it.

Jollibee's new Signature Tender Sauce, is a mix of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors, that complement the tenders. The fried chicken chain already has five popular sauce options, including Chickenjoy Gravy, Creamy Siracha Mayo, Honey Mustard, Pineapple BBQ, and Ranch.

PR Newswire reported that Luis Velasco the Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee Foods Corporation in North America spoke about the tenders and the sauce. He discussed how they are both carefully crafted with a focus on "quality and superior flavor in each bite." He noted that "there's no substitute" for chicken tenders for people who love them, which led to them creating the new Jollibee Chicken tenders.

"We're confident our new recipe will become an instant favorite and impress even the most discerning palates," Luis Velasco noted.

As he spoke about the sauce, Velasco noted that while the tenders are "perfect on their own," they are "even better" when they are paired with the new Signature Tender Sauce.

"So go ahead – dip, dunk, or smother – it's a joyful and flavorful experience for everyone!" he added.

More about Jollibee's

Jollibee is a multinational fast-food chain that started as an ice cream shop in the Philippines in 1975. It is now the largest fast-food chain in the Philippines and is often called the "McDonald's of the Philippines."

The chain has garnered immense popularity in the USA and was recently named "the best fast-food fried chicken" by USA Today. It is also known for often bringing Filipino flavors to fast food.

The Chickenjoy, Jollibee's star of the menu, is their special fried chicken. Other popular dishes include the Jolly Spaghetti with a unique banana ketchup sauce, which has an unexpected sweetness. The popular Peach Mango Pie is made with mangoes sourced from the Philippines.

Jollibee's has become quite popular in the United States, with restaurants in major cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.

