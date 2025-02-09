Super Bowl 2025 is approaching, and KFC and Mike's Hot Honey are bringing some sweet heat with their new meal box. KFC announced the limited edition Hot Honey box in collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey on February 6, 2025, via a press release.

Priced at $7, customers can choose between two pieces of fried chicken or three tenders topped with Hot Honey. It comes with a biscuit and a choice of one side. The Fan Favorite box includes four pieces of fried chicken drizzled with Hot Honey, four biscuits, and 12 white meat nuggets. Customers can choose up to four sauces, including Mike's Hot Honey sauce.

The limited edition boxes will be available on the delivery platforms UberEats, Grubhub and Doordash for one day on February 9. From February 10 onwards, the KFC and Mike's Hot Honey menu will be available at KFC restaurants nationwide and on the brand's mobile app. Customers can also enjoy a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey on KFC classics for a limited period, including sandwiches and nuggets.

The Fan Favourite Box will include Mike's Hot Honey sauce as an option. (Image via KFC)

KFC and Mike's Hot Honey

As per their press release, KFC is bringing in this sweet and spicy twist just in time for the big game. KFC's fried chicken is known for its 11 spices and herbs mix since 1952. The KFC and Mike's Hot Honey box is about the sauce complimenting KFC dishes. The chicken gets a drizzle of honey instead of a full coating on the fried chicken.

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, Chief Marketing and Development Officer, KFC U.S. spoke about this flavor combination in the press release.

"Combining KFC's flavorful fried chicken with the bold, sweet heat of Mike's Hot Honey just makes sense. Crispy, juicy, salty, spicy, sweet – it's food alchemy that's meant to be!" she said.

Similar to the return of KFC's Nashville Hot Sauce, the sweet and spicy menu will only be available as long as supplies last, prompting fans to try it as soon as they can.

What is Mike's Hot Honey?

A homegrown original, Mike's Hot Honey brand has been serving the sweet and spicy sauce since 2010. Mike Kurtz, the founder of Mike's, started by serving the sauce over pizza at Paulie Glee's in Brooklyn and became a sensation.

Eventually, Kurtz started selling hand-labeled bottles of the chilli pepper-infused honey locally. Today, this condiment is available at thousands of restaurants across the nation.

Mike Kurtz talked about the KFC and Mike's Hot Honey collaboration being a dream come true for him and his brand in the press release by KFC.

"Partnering with a beloved brand like KFC is a dream come true. Like so many Americans, I grew up on their iconic fried chicken buckets and it was one of my very first drizzles when I first created Mike's Hot Honey." Kurtz said.

The KFC and Mike's Hot Honey box is a new addition to KFC's "dance with flavors." Since it is a limited-time menu, fans will have to act fast, especially if they would like to order in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback