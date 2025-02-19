Aldi’s Wagyu Ground Beef is back on shelves: All you need to know about the budget-friendly fan-favorite product 

Aldi is bringing back its Wagyu Ground Beef this month. Customers can get their hands on the beloved product at an affordable price for a limited time.

Ad

Aldi is a discount supermarket chain and was founded in 1946 by brothers Karl and Theo Albercht. It has grown into a household name due to its excellent offers and discounts on good-quality products. It is now bringing back a fan-favorite product this month.

Aldi's Wagyu Ground Beef

Wagyu beef is known as one of the, if not the, best beef in the world. It originated in Japan as they use their own grazing techniques to produce this beef. A wagyu cut is known for its marbling, fat content, and tenderness, which also leads to a huge price tag.

Ad

A wagyu steak can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars in different places. One way to have Wagyu beef at a lesser price is having it as a burger or in ground form. Aldi offers both for its fans and it is bringing back the ground beef this month.

The company's Wagyu is not the original one but an Americanized version, which is produced by breeding American cows and Japanese cows. The result is still an incredible cut of meat, which is much better than the normal cut. The marbling leads to more even cooking and taste.

Ad

Availability

Aldi's Wagyu Ground Beef will be available from February 19 for just $4.99. It is only available for a limited time so make sure to get your hands on it before it's out of stock.

Fans excited after Aldi brings back Wagyu Ground Beef

Fans share comments on Aldi's Wagyu Ground Beef (Image credits: @MarketingLogical4604 on Reddit)

This is a fan-favorite product because of its quality and affordability. Getting a wagyu cut, even as a ground beef, at just $4.99 is a great price. Hence, fans are excited to get their hands on it.

Ad

Some fans commented on Reddit about getting it in bulk while others suggested some dishes using the beef:

“I love it and [keep] eight pounds in my freezer."

“best [bolognese] sauce ever made.”

One can use ground beef in various dishes like burgers, soups, sauces, meatloaf, and more.

Best picks from Aldi Finds in 2025

Aldi is known for its regular discounts and offers but also for its limited-time monthly offers. It has already brought in exciting offers for both months of 2025 so far. Some of the best picks from January 2025 were:

Ad

Specially selected premium marinara

Simply Nature organic bone broth

Clancy's Loaded Bacon or Spicy Dill Pickle Potato chips

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen heart-shaped cheese deli pizza

Premium Lobster Tails

Whole & Simple Protein bowls

Kirkwood Panko Chicken nuggets

For February 2025, fans can get their hands on some groceries and also appliances at a great price. Some of the best picks with their prices include:

Ambiano Juicer & Cold Press - $34.99

Crofton 12-Piece Glass Bowls with Snapping Lids - $14.99

Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment - $3.99 per ounce

Adventuridge 30-ounce Carry Handle Stainless Steel Bottle - $4.49

Emporium Selection St. Patrick's Cheese Assortment - $3.99 per ounce

All these products, and much more, will be available in February at different dates in stores. Interested individuals can check out more info about these offers on Aldi's website or in stores.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback