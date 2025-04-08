Who is Whitney Wolfe Herd? Meghan Markle discusses "rare and scary" condition, postpartum preeclampsia, with the Bumble founder

Whitney Wolfe Herd, co-founder of the dating app Bumble, made an appearance on the first episode of Meghan Markle's podcast Confessions of a Female Founder. The episode, which aired on April 8, featured the pair discussing various entrepreneurial decisions and tips before talking about the "rare and scary" medical condition they shared, called pre-eclampsia. Meghan stated,

"We both had very similar experiences, we didn't know each other at the time, with postpartum, and we both had pre-eclampsia... it's so rare and so scary."

For the unversed, pre-eclampsia is a pregnancy complication that is characterized by high blood pressure (hypertension) and protein in the urine (proteinuria).

Meghan also opened up about the pressure to appear composed and maintain her public image while struggling with "huge medical scares."

"You're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening... And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people, and in the quiet, you're still just trying to show up mostly for your children," she said.

Whitney Wolfe Herd then chimed in about their condition, stating that it was "life or death, truly." She also voiced her appreciation for Markle, remarking on her poise while debuting her son Prince Archie to the world, despite just having given birth.

Meghan Markle launches her second podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder

Confessions of a Female Founder was launched on April 8, 2025. The podcast will highlight Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as she interviews successful female entrepreneurs. She will also be sharing tips and behind-the-scenes information from the business industry in an attempt to help and inspire her listeners.

This is Meghan's second podcast after Archetypes, which was reportedly deemed a failure after one season in 2022. According to GB News on April 8, 2025, Confessions of a Female Founder is set to run for eight episodes.

More about Whitney Wolfe Herd

Whitney Wolfe Herd is a pioneering entrepreneur who is best known as the founder of Bumble, a dating app that encourages women to make the first move. As per CNBC TV 18 in March 2025, Wolfe Herd, born in July 1989, began her career by joining the development team of Tinder in 2012.

However, in 2014, Whitney Wolfe Herd left Tinder after filing a lawsuit against them for s*xual harassment. She then decided to create a female-oriented social networking app, originally called Merci. In a message published on Bumble's official website, Whitney states,

"When I founded Bumble, it was because I saw a problem I wanted to help solve. It was 2014, but so many of the smart, wonderful women in my life were still waiting around for men to ask them out... I thought, what if I could flip that on its head? What if women made the first move, and sent the first message?"

Wolfe Herd then partnered with Andrey Andreev, the founder of dating app Badoo, to launch Bumble in December 2014. Under Wolfe Herd’s guidance, Bumble quickly took off, exceeding 80 million matches and 15 million chats within the span of a year.

After the CEO of Bumble, Lidiane Jones, resigned from her position in January 2025, Whitney Wolfe Herd decided to reprise her role as CEO, effective from March 2025.

