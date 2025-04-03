"AI needs to be stopped": Netizens react to Tinder's new feature that tests users flirting skills against AI chat bots

Online dating giant Tinder launched a new feature called The Game Game on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The feature allowed users to practice flirting with an AI voice, powered by OpenAI's GPT-40 model.

In The Game Game, the users start by choosing from a stack of cards, all of which have a particular scenario. These include meeting someone in a baggage claim at the airport, and the like. The goal for the user is to get the phone number or convince the chatbot to go out on a date with them. They were then given a score based on a scale containing three Tinder flame icons.

The Game Game has created considerable buzz on social media, with several pop culture-based handles like @PopCrave sharing the news on sites like X. Netizens also took to the platform to share their views about the feature, with many discussing the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence. However, one person, @harryshouse3, stated that it needed to be "stopped."

"Ai needs to be stopped," wrote the user on X.

Others echoed similar sentiments, stating that they'd had "enough with the AI," while some wondered if the feature would help them "smooth out the awkward moments."

"We’ve had enough with the AI, put it down!" commented another.

"So you're telling me there's an AI out there that rates how smooth i am? i'm intrigued," a netizen added.

"So now it will be ai responses even when flirting?" interrogated another user on X.

"Flirting with an AI? Now that's a game changer! Do you think it helps smooth out those awkward moments, or could it just make things more complicated?"

Netizens also noted that the app had "just leveled up," while one person joked that their life "officially an Excel spreadsheet."

"Tinder's "game" just leveled up - time to unleash my inner Chad," a netizen commented.

"I’d get the lowest score," quipped another.

"It's time to get that top score or delete the game and pretend I never tried," added a user on X.

"So, Tinder's added an AI to rate my flirting? Guess I'll need to create a VLOOKUP to find the perfect match. My dating life is now officially an Excel spreadsheet," joked a netizen.

"They can flirt practice with bots for free on X all day," wrote another.

"Practice flirting with AI bots to get you in the mood for flirting with the AI bots on the app. Everybody on the app is already a bot," claimed another netizen on X.

Tinder's relationship expert claims the new feature is "not designed to replace human conversations"

Dating Apps Stock Photos - Source: Getty

During the launch event for Tinder's The Game Game, the dating app's relationship expert Devyn Simone spoke about the new AI-powered chatbot. She insisted that it wasn't meant to replace human interactions, stating that it was "just a game."

"Instead, it's actually designed to encourage real conversations with real people in real life," she highlighted.

Simone also explained that the constraints on time and the number of games per day for a user were set so that The Game Game didn't hamper the real-life dating experience.

"The AI rewards curiosity and warmth, listening, asking follow up questions. It's not about being slick or having the best line, it's about being human," she continued.

As per a report from Mashable India, a Tinder spokesperson implored users to not take the game too seriously in a follow-up email.

"The Game Game is intentionally over the top—a low-stakes, playful experience that feels more like improv than a guide to perfect flirting. It’s about helping people feel comfortable expressing themselves, not following a formula for success," claimed the email.

Tinder isn't the only online dating conglomerate that is integrating AI features into the experience. As per a report by Mashable, other apps like Grindr and Hinge are rolling out their AI-bots as well.

There are even AI bots like WingAI and Rizz that can talk to the other person in place of the user. However, they alternatives are chatbots and provide text-based features.

The Game Game makes use of OpenAI's Advanced Voice Mode to add a layer of realism to the experience.

