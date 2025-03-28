"AI can not replace teachers" — Internet reacts to Bill Gates says AI will replace most human jobs in within 10 years

On Thursday, March 27, @nypost uploaded a tweet that shared Bill Gates' comment on AI in an interview last month. According to the tweet, Gates believes that AI is going to replace teachers and doctors in the next decade.

The tweet has since gone viral on X, receiving more than 311K views and 1K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Lol, AI can not replace teachers. Those children will not listen AI telling them to sit down and pay attention. There is no personal touch with AI. I like my doctor physically looking at me and moving my leg or pressing on my stomach, to make sure it is not my gallbladder acting up."

Some netizens speculated if AI could mimic the passion and enthusiasm that teachers possess.

"Will AI be able to mimic an educator's same passion or enthusiasm when teaching I wonder. Or will it be a very dry matter of fact delivery of information?" - commented an X user.

"Bill Gates should read The Technology Trap and realize anytime their is an major technology revolution there is a short term impact on jobs but ultimately more jobs get created. Eg industrial and agricultural revolutions" - added another.

"And his Microsoft will continue updating Windows versions with features we don't want." - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that these changes were significant and would take more than a decade to be fully incorporated into institutions around the world.

"Frankly…I’m surprised books haven’t already replaced teachers. No one actually needs a teacher. They need a book and personal drive to read and understand it." - posted a fourth user.

"I think 10 years is far too quick a timeline. We’ll move fast, but businesses and institutions take time to integrate significant changes. There will still be humans necessary a decade from now even with AI blasting the door wide open." - replied a fifth one.

"It wouldn't surprise me, honestly. So how do we go forward as a civiliation with no jobs?" - added a sixth user.

"AI won't replace either. That said, their roles will change. Teachers should become facilitators and collaborators. Eliminate most administration. Doctors will continue being the human element of patient care. AI will help with diagnoses." - commented a seventh netizen.

The tweet highlights Bill Gates' statement about the AI from his February interview on NBC's The Tonight Show hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon. Arthur Brooks - a Harvard University professor and happiness expert - was also a part of the interview.

Bill Gates is optimistic about the benefits of AI for humanity

Elsewhere in the interview, Bill Gates expressed his optimistic take on the overall benefits AI can offer to mankind. He also reaffirmed his belief that there were certain types of jobs that AI would never replace, adding that people wouldn't want to see machines playing baseball.

"There will be some things we reserve for ourselves. But in terms of making things and moving things and growing food, over time those will be basically solved problems," the former Microsoft CEO said.

Bill Gates also mentioned that he encouraged more people to invest their time and effort in the AI industry, as it could bring them substantial gains in the coming years.

