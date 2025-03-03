"This duo will break the internet" — Internet reacts as Kanye teases new interview with Andrew Tate

Kanye West has seemingly expressed his desire to interview Andrew Tate in a recent social media post. The latter has been a popular face on the internet and specifically gained recognition nine years ago after being featured on the reality series Big Brother, as per BBC.

Although Kanye West and Andrew Tate have not shared any close friendship over the years, the former shared a post through his official account on X on March 3, 2025, and wrote:

"Andrew Tate back in the U.S. Interview time. Internet will never be the same."

While Tate is yet to share a response to Ye's latest tweet, the post referred to Andrew's return to the United States on February 27, 2025, along with his brother Tristan. The duo came to the US around two years after they were alleged to be involved with human trafficking in Romania, as per the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by NFR Podcast on X to share their reactions to Kanye West's tease for an interview with Andrew Tate. One of them seemingly addressed their excitement to watch the conversation by writing:

"This duo will break the internet."

The replies continued, with a user saying that no one has requested the interview so far alongside another questioning if it was some kind of "viral stunt."

"Nobody asked for this. Like at all", a user wrote on X.

"Are we witnessing a cultural moment or just another viral stunt?", a netizen stated.

"I love Ye but I'm not sure if I want this!", an X reaction mentioned.

While an individual claimed that no one would watch the interview, another wrote that it would be watched by everyone.

"Whether you love them or hate them, everyone's gonna watch", one of the reactions reads.

"No one's watching this dogsh*t", another netizen commented on X.

"This will be one of the greatest interviews on the internet so far, let's get it. Can already hear the Libtards crying in the corner", an X user reacted.

Andrew Tate's legal issues explained in brief

A report by the Associated Press stated that Andrew Tate was also charged with r*pe and establishing a criminal group to exploit women in 2023. Similar charges were imposed against Tristan at the same time alongside two Romanian women.

Andrew and Tristan were taken into custody for another time in March last year on charges of s*xual aggression linked to incidents that happened between 2012 and 2015. However, the duo dismissed the allegations.

According to the Independent, Andrew Tate was later put on house arrest in August of the same year and a special judicial control was ordered for Tristan Tate. However, a Romania-based court declared in December that the case won't go to trial because of certain irregularities from the prosecutors' side.

In January 2025, Andrew's house arrest was removed and he and his brother left Romania last month after the prosecutors decided to remove their travel restrictions.

