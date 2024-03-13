"We must defeat Shaytan": Andrew Tate speaks out after release from police custody following UK arrest warrant

Andrew Tate released a statement after his release from police custody on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The 37-year-old and his brother Tristian Tate were detained on Monday on arrest warrants issued by the English authorities stemming from allegations of sexual aggression dating back to 2012-2015.

Following his release, Tate took to social media to write:

"I've been in a form of arrest, jail/hose/city/country for 440 days. I've been to trial and never found guilty of a crime. I was dragged back to jail last night to sleep in the dungeons. God willing I am free. For now. The Matrix is angry. We must defeat Shaytan."

According to AP News, the brothers were released when the Bucharest Court of Appeal granted Britian's extradition request, but only after the conclusion of legal proceedings against him in Romania.

British authorities were urged to detain Andrew Tate after prosecutors received information he was planning to flee Romania

Four women in the U.K. had reported Andrew Tate to British authorities for alleged violence and physical abuse back in the early 2010s. However, the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute him, prompting the women to turn to crowdfunding to pursue a civil case against the influencer. It is yet to be confirmed what Tristian is accused of exactly.

According to a rep for the Tate brothers, they described the arrest warrant as a "bewildering revival of decade-old accusation." The rep added:

"They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence."

Eugen Vidineac, attorney for the brothers, told reporters the court's decision "provides an opportunity for the brothers to participate fully in their defense" and allows the legal proceedings to remain transparent.

Per a statement by McCue Jury & Partners, representing the four women, they urged Bedfordshire Police to "immediately seek a warrant" for Tate's detention after they received information he was planning on fleeing Romania. Matthew Jury, a managing partner at the firm, hailed the English authorities for their prompt action and stated:

"It had been a significant concern to many that Tate would seek to avoid justice in Romania and abroad."

Jury added that irrespective of the outcome of Andrew Tate's legal trial in Romania, he would face prosecution in the United Kingdom.

Andrew Tate is a social media personality who gained prominence for his controversial opinions. He boasts a following of over 8.9 million on X and was previously banned from various social media sites.

Tate, along with his brother, were arrested in Romania in December 2022 on charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized criminal group. Following their arrest, the brothers were detained for three months before being placed under house arrest.

Several of his assets and properties were initially seized by the authorities but in January 2024 he won an appeal challenging the confiscation.

Both Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan "categorically reject all charges" levied against them. They remain barred from traveling outside Romania.