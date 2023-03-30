Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, will remain in police custody after their request to be released on bail was denied by a Romanian court. The pair are currently being detained by Romanian law enforcement and face an investigation for alleged human trafficking, rape, and organized crime. They were arrested in their Romanian compound on December 28, 2022, and could be held by authorities without an indictment for 180 days.

A Bucharest court rejected the Tate brothers' initial bail request at the beginning of March, which they appealed. The court of appeals upheld the ruling today, which means they will remain in police custody for the remainder of their detention period, which was recently extended to the end of April.

Andrew Tate bail denial upheld in court

Andrew Tate's home in Bucharest, where he has lived since 2017, was raided by police at the end of last year as part of a human sex trafficking investigation. He, along with his brother and two other individuals, have been held in custody by Romanian police since. All four suspects currently in custody have denied any wrongdoing.

The former professional kickboxer was initially sentenced to 30 days of detention, but that period has been extended multiple times since, including earlier this month. Tate has appealed each of these extensions but has been unsuccessful in court each time.

Andrew Tate Updates @Morpheusresist The preventive detention has been extended by 30 days for both Andrew and Tristan Tate.



They will remain, uncharged, in the Romanian detention. The preventive detention has been extended by 30 days for both Andrew and Tristan Tate.They will remain, uncharged, in the Romanian detention. https://t.co/5l4qUp0BEt

Adding to Andrew Tate's string of bad luck in the courts, his request to be placed on house arrest was also denied. Tate appealed the decision, which was brought before the court of appeals today. Unfortunately, for the influencer, the court's original decision was upheld.

It is worth noting that nobody has been charged with a crime in relation to this investigation as of now. Under Romanian law, individuals under investigation may be detained by authorities for up to 180 days, approximately six months.

As of now, Andrew and Tristan Tate will be detained until the end of April, as their detention period was recently extended by another 30 days. The extension was also appealed and a ruling is expected by the end of the week.

However, it is likely they will be detained for the full 180-day period if the previous extensions and failed appeals are anything to go by. Barring a criminal indictment, Andrew and Tristan Tate will be free to walk by the end of June at the latest.

