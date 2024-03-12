Andrew Tate taken into custody once again in Romania under UK arrest warrant

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been taken into custody once again by Romanian authorities.

However, their current detention is based on a warrant issued by the United Kingdom for similar charges to the ones they were facing before.

The two brothers were previously arrested in December, 2022 and were kept imprisoned for months following which their detention was relaxed to a house arrest and eventually, just a flying ban preventing them from leaving Romania.

In a statetment issued to The Guardian, a representative of the Tate brothers addressed the newest charges levied against his clients and categorically denied the charges on their behalf. The statement read:

“This bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers dismayed and deeply troubled. They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence...” [h/t The Guardian]

Both brothers will appear in front of the Bucharest court of appeal and present their case to prevent the execution of the warrant issued by the United Kingdom.

Check out the update on Andrew Tate's arrest below:

The representative further added:

“The suggestion that Mr [Andrew] Tate’s rise to fame may have played a role in these developments adds another layer of distress and concern. As the Bucharest court of appeal convenes today, the Tate brothers are still hopeful that the court will consider the broader implications of this case and its potential impact on justice and due process. They remain resolute in their pursuit of truth and justice, confident that the legal system will ultimately vindicate their innocence.” [h/t The Guardian]

Fans react to Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's latest arrest

As prosecutors seek extradition to the United Kingdom and an extended pretrial detention for both Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, fans weighed in on the developing situation.

Fans criticized the judicial systems and law authorities across Romania and the UK with comments like:

"They won't be extradited to the UK as they already have an open case against them in Romania. However, as we all know, the Romanian government and its judicial system are puppets to the UK and America."

"Concerning possibility. A case from 2012 being re-opened seems VERY suspect."

Others offered their support and also pointed out a silver lining of being able to reunite with their mother who is sick and resides in the UK, saying:

"Well on the bright side at least they can meet their mother in the UK."

"They will be free In Sha Allah."

Check out some of the top comments in the screenshots below:

