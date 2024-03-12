“My soul is not for sale” - Andrew Tate’s defiant first reaction to being released from police custody in UK warrant case

Andrew Tate has uttered his first words since his latest detainment.

The controversial content creator and his brother Tristan Tate were detained in Romania. The Romanian courts are looking like they will grant a UK request to extradite Andrew once the legal proceedings have come to a conclusion.

Allegations of sexual aggression have been uttered towards Andrew by four UK women while, per AP News, it was not immediately evident what Tristan was being accused of in the United Kingdom.

In the wake of rumblings of this Andrew Tate arrest, the two brothers were recently seen flanked by media. In a clip shared by fan account @TateNews_ on X alongside his brother Tristan, Tate said,

"Unfortunately I don't think many people in Romania understand. But in the west and the countries that are run by the satanists, you get a certain level of fame you either put on a dress or you go to jail. I'm happy to make my choice which is jail every single time."

"My soul is not for sale, neither are my principles. We are innocent men. We're very innocent men and in time everybody's gonna see that. We're very excited to finish this judicial process."

Check out the clip of Andrew Tate speaking after this recent detainment below:

Andrew Tate and theRomanian court proceedings

In addition to the aforementioned situation involving the group of women in the UK, Andrew Tate is still immersed in a separate case in Romania. This situation involves allegations of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang for the purposes of the sexual exploitation of women.

The arrest in that situation occurred close to Bucharest in December 2022, with his brother also being apprehended while they were in the company of a pair of Romanian women.

The 37-year-old has long claimed there is no credible evidence to be used against him and that any negative efforts against him are some sort of concerted effort to perform a political hit job.

The former kickboxer often intimates conspiracy theories are afoot, utilizing the term 'The Matrix' as a catch all descriptor. This is an overarching conspiracy theory of insidious hire up forces being against the common man which resonates to a certain community of chronically online males.

The dual UK and US citizen, as is the case for Tristan Tate, has been immersed in this Romanian case for over a year. Per recent news, it looks like Tate will be going right to the UK so as to being the deep dive of another series of court proceedings.