Tristan Tate mocks Seth Rogen’s appearance, compares Hollywood celeb to brother Andrew who’s only “3 and a half years" younger

Tristan Tate does not seem to exactly be a fan of Seth Rogen and the way he looks.

Andrew Tate's younger brother is also a vocal online personality, and Rogen seemed to be the next person catching the Twitter fingers.

Rogen was advertising a party ashtray from a brand called Houseplant, playfully stating it could be used in groups or for people who smoke multiple joints at once like him. Curiously enough, this recent quote tweet from Tristan Tate was from a clip Rogen had posted to X in late June of last year.

Tate, via his X account @TateTheTalisman, retweeted the clip of Rogen smoking weed and said:

"This man is only 3 and a half years older than @Cobratate"

Several X users responded to this, including @therealandoniko, who said:

"Degeneracy"

Check out Tristan Tate's barb towards Seth Rogen below:

Tristan Tate and beefing with Canadian comedians

Andrew Tate's younger brother has beefed online with other comedic personalities from the great white north beyond Seth Rogen.

Ben Bankas is a Canadian comedian, and he drew Tristan Tate's attention after posting a video of two seemingly disabled men joking that it was the Tate brothers in action. The clip involves the two men being fed and rubbing faces together. Tate initially responded by saying he wanted the contact info of that family so he could reach out and help them.

In response to this comedian making fun of the brothers, Tate then tweeted:

"I just hope no Canadians who live in this man’s liberal Canada contact the venues he performs “comedy” at and informs them that his idea of a joke is picking on people with disabilities. That would really suck for Ben. That would indeed be murder."

Meanwhile, Bankas retorted, saying:

"Bro you tweeting at me all upset like a 20 year woke chick because I compared you to a disabled guy is priceless. Thanks for making MY day. Also, I’ve already had losers try to cancel me over and over again. Doesn’t work. I just sell more tickets. 😜 now go convince some more Romanian girls to dance in cages on chaturbate!"

Tate has previously competed in kickboxing, and there has been some level of verbal warfare that has transpired with WWE star Logan Paul being willing to fight Tate.

