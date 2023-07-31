"We're control freaks!": Seth Rogen reveals why he isn't investing himself in DC and MCU projects

Seth Rogen, well-known in entertainment for his acting prowess and outstanding adaptational skills, is known for breathing life into lesser-known comics or properties like Invincible and The Boys. However, despite this evident knack for adaptation, the star has remained notably absent from more extensive projects such as DC or Marvel, unlike some of his indie counterparts, who have made this leap.

Speaking to Polygon about his latest venture, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, he gave insight into his reservations about these comic juggernauts.

As per Rogen, his avoidance of these universes isn't due to a lack of opportunity or capacity. Instead, it results from a firm commitment to maintaining control over his projects and a fear of being pushed out due to "creative differences."

"We are creating the infrastructure and process for them, not plugging into someone else's infrastructure and process. We're control freaks!" he said.

Seth Rogen: Master of his craft, captain of his ship

Seth Rogen: The creative maverick steering clear of DC and MCU Universes

The Hollywood industry is characterized by vast comic universes and seemingly boundless opportunities for collaboration. Yet, Seth Rogen and his frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg prefer a path less trodden.

Their choice to navigate smaller, lesser-known projects are underpinned by a desire for creative control and concern about the process mainstream comic franchises employ for their productions.

During his recent discussion with Polygon, Seth Rogen spoke candidly about his fears concerning a DC or Marvel collaboration. A significant concern revolved around "the process," a systematic approach Marvel utilizes for their films and shows.

Despite acknowledging Marvel's success with this method, he doubts whether he and Goldberg could integrate into such a regimented system without substantial frustration.

Rogen and Goldberg have been in the writing game for over two decades and have developed a specific working method. Speaking about being producers for Mutant Mayhem, he stated:

"Evan and I have a pretty specific way we work; [we've] been writers for 20 years at this point. What's nice about Mutant Mayhem is that we're the producers of this. So we dictated the system, and we dictated the process in a lot of ways."

Rogen emphasized that the pleasure they derive from orchestrating projects like The Boys and Invincible for Prime Video comes from the ability to establish the process and infrastructure themselves rather than adhering to a pre-existing one.

Choosing what to adapt, for Seth Rogen, is a deeply personal process. He likens it to his childhood experiences in comic book stores, where he'd carefully select the stories he felt connected to.

This informs his professional decisions as well. He strives to add value and originality to every project, pondering what unique aspects he could bring to each adaptation. This nuanced approach led him and Goldberg to Mutant Mayhem, a project that offered an opportunity to explore the underrepresented perspective of the Ninja Turtles as teenagers first.

Drawing on their extensive experience in creating relatable teenage narratives, they questioned whether they could bring this fresh angle to life in a way that would resonate with fans.

As Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem prepares for its big screen debut on August 2, 2023, Rogen, Goldberg, and director Jeff Rowe have successfully met the challenge. The positive reviews from several outlets, and Paramount's decision to greenlight a sequel and TV show, all testify to their successful approach.

However, despite this triumph, Seth Rogen remains steadfast in maintaining his creative freedom, illustrating why he and Goldberg might continue to shy away from the well-trodden paths of DC and Marvel.