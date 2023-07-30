Secret Invasion tragically destroys Rhodey's character in Avengers Infinity War and Endgame

The Secret Invasion series took the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fandom by storm, introducing an earth-shattering plot twist that has fundamentally reshaped how we perceive the character of James "Rhodey" Rhodes, also known as War Machine.

As per the unsettling revelation, Skrull Raava had replaced Rhodey at some point in the past, a twist that not only leads us to question the entirety of Rhodey's actions in subsequent movies but also tragically destroys his character as we knew it in Avengers Infinity War and Endgame.

The series finale of Secret Invasion saw G'iah, played by Emilia Clarke, defeating Gravik and freeing the human prisoners from New Skrullos, among whom was the real Rhodey.

His disoriented state and inability to walk, combined with the fact that he was found in a hospital gown, strongly suggests that the Skrull Raava might have replaced him during the events of Captain America: Civil War.

This possibility implies that many subsequent films and shows, including Avengers Infinity War and Endgame, saw a Skrull posing as War Machine, leading to the tragic destruction of Rhodey's character as fans knew and loved him.

Repercussions of Secret Invasion: A tragic rewrite of Rhodey's heroic arc

A surprising twist in Secret Invasion leads to a melancholic reimagining of Rhodey's story arc (Image via Marvel Studios)

The events of Captain America: Civil War are significant to the tragic turn Rhodey's character took. Siding with Tony Stark on the Sokovia Accords issue, Rhodey suffers a severe injury in the ensuing battle and is taken to a hospital.

If Raava replaced the real Rhodey during this time, the series' following events would take on a much darker, more tragic tone.

The true tragedy, however, lies in the meticulous, long-haul strategy of the Skrulls. With Gravik infiltrating the Avenger's inner circle through Fury’s wife, Varra, and considering Rhodey's connections to the Pentagon, replacing him with a Skrull would grant Gravik a valuable inside view of the U.S. military.

In the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, if a Skrull had already replaced Rhodey, then Raava's fight against Thanos served the greater good of the universe and protected the Skrulls.

This would temporarily halt Gravik’s plan to seize control of Earth. This narrative twist profoundly devastates Rhodey's character arc in Infinity War and Endgame, casting a tragic shadow over his perceived heroism.

If it were a Skrull assuming Rhodey's identity during these monumental occurrences, the actual Rhodey was robbed of participation in epoch-making events, tragically absent during Thanos' Earth assault, the gut-wrenching aftermath of the Snap, and even the ultimate sacrifice made by his close friend, Tony.

Now, having to confront an unthinkable reality, the enormity of what Rhodey missed is staggering. Not only was he physically absent, he was also a captive, held prisoner by a Skrull fanatic while his allies grappled with battles of cosmic proportions.

The aftermath will leave Rhodey contending with the shocking duality of his existence, a tragic hero lost in the echoes of a war he never indeed fought.

The implications of Rhodey's appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

A Skrull in disguise? Revisiting Rhodey's pivotal scenes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier following the Secret Invasion twist (Image via Marvel Studios)

Rhodey's presence in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is another event clouded by the tragic twist introduced in Secret Invasion.

His involvement in Sam Wilson’s decision to give up the Captain America shield now appears in a different light.

If Rhodey had been a Skrull at this point, Gravik might have been interested in the supersoldier serum that John Walker was chosen to retrieve to enhance Skrull physiology.

MohitVerse @comicverseyt Soo let me get this straight... #Rhodey was Skrull from the beginning of Endgame.. Who went to Thanos' planet.. Saw it was livable.. Empty.. And perfect for her people to colonize.. But still this mf chose to say nothing?? pic.twitter.com/xHDomoYSKl

With the forthcoming Armor Wars still lacking a release date, the MCU leaves fans in suspense, particularly concerning when Skrull replaced Rhodey and the consequent fallout.

The tragic destruction of Rhodey's character in Avengers Infinity War and Endgame due to Secret Invasion leaves viewers with an agonizing sense of loss and a multitude of questions.

The future of the MCU is a mystery, but the resounding impact of the Secret Invasion series is certain.