The Boys: Could Homelander possibly have prevented the catastrophic plane tragedy? Explained

It's a rare gem in the TV landscape to see a show as evocative, riveting, and explosively powerful as Amazon's The Boys. The series is a subversive take on the superhero trope, delivering a shadowy, more grounded, and exceptionally realistic representation of beings with superhuman abilities.

With its intricate plot developments, visceral action scenes, and complex character arcs, it has enraptured viewers across the globe. One of the most memorable and significant incidents within the show's narrative involves the character Homelander and a tragic plane catastrophe. The question we'll be exploring today is, could Homelander have possibly prevented this catastrophe?

The titular 'Boys' refers to a group of vigilantes whose mission is to keep the superhero team 'The Seven' in check, with Homelander serving as the Seven's immensely powerful and ostensibly patriotic leader.

Homelander is seemingly invincible, vested with powers such as immense strength, imperviousness, the ability to fly, and deadly laser vision. The intrigue surrounding the plane catastrophe deepens within this framework, provoking thought about the boundaries of his capabilities and, more significantly, his moral integrity.

The Boys: Homelander and the plane tragedy

The Boys: Homelander's actions - Could they have altered the plane disaster? (Image via Amazon Studios)

In one of the most dramatic and thought-provoking moments from The Boys, Homelander and Queen Maeve, another member of the Seven, attempt to save a hijacked plane.

However, things spiral out of control rapidly, and the duo leaves the plane, abandoning the passengers to a grim fate. The incident was pivotal for The Boys as a significant plot point and a moment that genuinely reveals Homelander's character.

What happened on the plane was a chilling mix of tragedy and horror. Homelander's actions on the plane were dictated more by panic and negligence than by a lack of capability.

After a poorly judged decision to use his laser vision results in destroying the plane's controls, The Boys antagonist condemns the passengers to their doom, arguing that saving them would now be impossible.

Yet, his dismissal of Queen Maeve's plea to save some of them and his manipulation of the incident to further his and Vought's interests expose a disturbing lack of empathy and ruthless pragmatism.

Critics argue that the Boys antagonist's power set, which includes the ability to fly and super strength, might have allowed him to save the plane.

However, the Boys carefully notes that Homelander's strength has limits, and the physics of carrying a commercial plane in mid-air isn't the same as carrying an individual or even a car.

His heat vision, another possible solution, would likely have been too destructive, as demonstrated by the ill-fated attempt to take down the hijackers.

Conversely, some defend Homelander's decision as the only practical choice in an impossible situation. The plane was doomed from the moment its controls were destroyed, and no number of superpowers could have changed that outcome.

Saving a few passengers might have been possible, but it would have meant choosing who lives and who dies – a decision Homelander wasn't willing to make for reasons that reveal as much about his character as his abilities.

Could Homelander have done more?

The Boys: When power and compassion clash in the plane tragedy (Image via Amazon Studios)

When we consider the enormity of the circumstances, it's hard to imagine there was a simple solution at hand. The trial Homelander encountered extended beyond the physical.

It was a moral and ethical labyrinth. Even if he had the potential to rescue everyone, the choices he would have to make and the implications of these choices would introduce a daunting complexity.

The plane disaster served as more than just an assessment of Homelander's powers; it was an examination of his character. The incident allowed Homelander to demonstrate empathy, selflessness, and a genuine commitment to saving lives, regardless of the cost.

But he chose differently. Homelander's actions on the plane were a stark reminder that while he may have the powers of a god, he lacks the compassion and wisdom that true heroism requires.

In conclusion, while the physical limitations of Homelander's abilities may have contributed to the tragedy, the plane incident's key revelation wasn't about his capabilities but his character.

Regardless of his ability to save the plane, his decision to forsake the passengers, orchestrate the narrative to his advantage and leverage the event for personal gain reveals much about his fundamental values.

Homelander's actions underline the distinction between possessing power and being a true hero. They remind us that, at times, the most profound tragedies stem not from an absence of ability but from a deficit of compassion.