The Boys: Why can't Kimiko speak? Explained

The Boys' dynamic universe is replete with unconventional characters, among whom Kimiko Miyashiro stands out prominently. Her striking silence and superhuman strength have intrigued many viewers, making her a key point of discussion and curiosity.

Kimiko's muteness, far from being a disadvantage, adds a layer of complexity to her character, heightening audience interest in her backstory and development. As the sole 'supe' in the team, she fights against Vought, the controversial corporation that birthed superheroes.

This unique characteristic of her silence has sparked numerous discussions and raised several questions among fans, with the most pressing one being: Why doesn't Kimiko speak?

Psychological or Physical: The ambiguity of Kimiko's muteness in The Boys

Kimiko Miyashiro - The silent superhero of the Boys (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Kimiko Miyashiro has been an intrinsic part of The Boys lineup since the inaugural season. The only super-powered member of the team, she fights alongside them against Vought, the controversial corporation responsible for the creation of supes.

Despite being such an essential character, Kimiko remains mute, leaving many viewers puzzled about her silence. However, her past offers some clarity about her speechless present.

Raised in Japan with her brother Kenji, Kimiko's life was disrupted when the Shining Light Liberation Army abducted them following the murder of their parents. The two children were forced into the army's service, fighting in the Philippines.

Tragically, Kimiko was later separated from Kenji, taken captive, and smuggled into the United States. There, she was administered Compound V, which gave her superhuman abilities, including augmented strength, endurance, and healing powers.

Later rescued by The Boys, Kimiko pledges her support to their cause against Vought.

Despite her tragic backstory, Kimiko's inability to speak extends beyond her time with the Shining Light Liberation Army. She communicates via writing and a unique form of sign language, but her voice remains unused.

The second season of The Boys sheds light on this mystery, revealing a traumatic event from Kimiko's past.

When Kimiko reunites briefly with her brother Kenji in season 2, we learn that the horrific sight of her parents' violent death silenced young Kimiko. This traumatic mute condition has persisted into her adulthood.

The show doesn't definitively say whether Kimiko is physically incapable of speaking or psychologically unwilling.

However, her use of a mobile phone to converse in season 3 suggests that her muteness is more likely a repercussion of the trauma she suffered as a child.

The Boys comic book: Does Kimiko reclaim her voice?

A hopeful future - Will Kimiko reclaim her voice in future episodes? (Image via Dynamite Entertainment)

Though the television adaptation has notably deviated from its comic book source material, it's fascinating to observe the substantial evolution of Kimiko's character in the original storyline.

The comics provide a less detailed backstory and refer to her as 'The Female.' In the comic series, Kimiko's silence is not a result of inability but a conscious choice. The character utters a single sentence towards the end of the comic series, stating:

"I hate mean people."

Kimiko's silence doesn't detract from her potent presence in the comics or the TV show. She remains a formidable and opinionated character whose mute condition distinguishes her from her fellow supes.

The silence underscores her character development and thematic arc in The Boys. While the current narrative has Kimiko mute, there may yet be hope that she will find her voice in future episodes.