"They're gonna fill your life with easy way-outs" - Andrew Tate explains how 'The Matrix' may employ p*rn to soften natural warriors in men

Andrew Tate is undoubtedly among the most radioactive personalities in the world today, and the mere mention of his name on social media is enough to ignite extremely polarizing discussions.

The controversial 'manosphere' influencer recently sounded off on his imaginary arch-nemesis 'The Matrix' and how it uses online smut to negatively influence men's masculine psychology. The controversial influencer opined that the social authorities facilitate this to be able to control men for their purposes.

In a recent interview with conservative speaker Candace Owens, Andrew Tate discussed the effects of pornography on men. He said:

"This is what the powers that be want. They want to make sure that the male populace is as docile as possible. They do that with a large array of weapons and a web of tools. I believe I'm the counter to that."

He continued:

"If you're going to struggle to not click on a website, you deserve the terrible life you're going to live. 'The Matrix' is going to fill your life with easy way-outs... the good road is usually the hardest road."

Catch Tate's comments below (21:30):

Andrew Tate has been oddly vocal about his aversion to explicit online content, despite being charged with trafficking women for the purpose of exploiting them for his sex-webcam business. He was arrested for human trafficking, rape, and organized crime in Romania in December 2022. He has been serving mandatory detention ever since.

Avalon @Avalon1l



Here is the… @RealCandaceO @Cobratate Andrew Tate is charged offences from 2016-2022 with R*PE, human trafficking in continuous form and organising a criminal group relating to ONLYFANS, Tiktok and webcams. He is indicted and also being investigated for s*x trafficking MINORS and war refugees.Here is the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/VbKIckwpO5 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/VbKIckwpO5" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/VbKIckwpO5" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/VbKIckwpO5

Colby Covington on Tucker Carlson's interview with Andrew Tate

UFC welterweight star Colby Covington recently weighed in on Andrew Tate and the controversial influencer's polarizing interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The outspoken fighter held nothing back and praised the Tate brothers for speaking their truth and not succumbing to social pressure.

In an event hosted by Turning Point USA, Covington appeared for a Q&A session with his fans. When one of the audience members asked him for his opinion on 'Top G's interview with Carlson, the former welterweight champion said:

“Yeah, I have no issue with the Tates. I think they are very intelligent guys, they come across very well-spoken. You know I have no issues. I think he did a great interview the other day with Tucker Carlson."

He continued:

"I think there’s a lot of truth to what he is saying. And you know, I think people are experiencing that now in America. I’ve seen it firsthand on social media, man."

Watch the full interview below: