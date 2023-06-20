BREAKING: Andrew Tate and brother charged with r*pe and human trafficking after investigation closes

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate have been formally charged with rape and human trafficking. The pair were first arrested back in December on suspicion of heading an organized crime group designed to sexually exploit women and have been under house arrest in Romania since.

After months of investigating and both Tate brothers vehemently denying the accusations, Romanian authorities have finally amassed enough evidence to charge the Tate brothers with the crimes they've long been suspected of committing. The indictment reveals an abundance of criminal information.

According to the indictment, the Tate brothers operated their human trafficking group in various countries, including Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States. Furthermore, the charges name seven victims who were lured in by both brothers under false pretenses.

While there is no information on the starting date of the trial, it is expected to take several years. Meanwhile, a Romanian judge has 60 days to inspect the case files before it can be sent to the trial for it to commence. Naturally, Andrew Tate, through a spokesperson, denied the validity of the charges as he always has.

Poll : 0 votes