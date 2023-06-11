‘When it’s all done she accuses you of human trafficking’ - Andrew Tate continues banter with ex-UFC star Darren Till on Twitter

Darren Till and Andrew Tate continue their online banter with a friendly exchange on Twitter.

Over the past few weeks, Till and Tate have been making jokes and showing each other support on social media. ‘The Gorilla’ recently made a court appearance for driving violations, leading to his name being in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

‘Top G’ reacted to the news by saying this on Twitter:

"#Freedarren What car? Where? What speed? Nah bruv. Matrix attack."

Several days later, Tate continued his banter with Till after the former UFC fighter posted a meme about women not reaching sexual expectations set by themselves. The controversial social media personality responded to the meme by saying:

“And when its all done she accuses you of human trafficking.”

Andrew Tate could be making a joking reference to his ongoing legal issues. Andrew and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in December 2022 by Romanian authorities. The former kickboxers are being accused of human trafficking, organizing a criminal group, and more.

After several appeals were denied, the Tate brothers were sentenced to house arrest at the end of March. Throughout the legal situation, ‘Top G’ has continued to claim he’s innocent, accusing a higher power of trying to silence his ideology.

Tristan Tate offers Darren Till advice after allegedly losing money in crypto

Darren Till has been one of the biggest cryptocurrency supporters, leading to his association with Blockasset, which he co-founded. For those that don’t know, crypto coins can fluctuate in value and drastically increase/decrease. Although Till was likely making a light-hearted joke, he had this to say on Twitter:

"Lost all my money in crypto."

Tristan Tate responded to Till’s tweet with some banter:

"If you haven’t pawned the watch yet you’re still above water. Sell it and buy shitcoins :)"

Till last fought in December 2022, losing against Dricus Du Plessis to extend his record to 18-5-1. Following his latest loss, the Liverpool native requested his release from the UFC, which was accepted. Since then, ‘The Gorilla’ has teased a transition to professional boxing. He has also recently co-founded Gorilla Fight Club, a boxing entertainment organization.

