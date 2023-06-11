Andrew Tate's brother has a piece of advice for ex-UFC star after the latter losing all his "money in crypto"

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate's brother Tristan has stepped forward to offer some valuable advice to Darren Till in the aftermath of the former UFC fighter's significant financial loss in the cryptocurrency market.

Darren Till recently took to Twitter to share his unpleasant tale of experiencing a huge financial loss owing to cryptocurrency:

"Lost all my money in crypto."

D @darrentill2 Lost all my money in crypto Lost all my money in crypto https://t.co/gkF3ElMV7V

This prompted the younger Tate sibling to inject some humor into the situation by offering his perspectives to 'The Gorilla'. Tristan tweeted:

"If you haven’t pawned the watch yet you’re still above water. Sell it and buy shitcoins :)"

Sell it and buy shitcoins :) @darrentill2 If you haven’t pawned the watch yet you’re still above water.Sell it and buy shitcoins :) @darrentill2 If you haven’t pawned the watch yet you’re still above water.Sell it and buy shitcoins :)

Andrew Tate's controversial views on the global cryptocurrency market and business have fueled ongoing speculation among internet users. Notably, in 2021, Tate's fascination with cryptocurrencies led him to establish Hustler's University, an institution offering guidance to students on the optimal timing for buying and selling crypto assets through daily analysis.

However, the narrative took a dramatic turn following the former kickboxer's arrest in Romania in December 2022. Subsequently, local law enforcement seized approximately $500,000 worth of Bitcoins, from the crypto wallets belonging to the Tate brothers.

Andrew Tate relates Darren Till's latest court appearance to 'Matrix Attack'

Andrew Tate recently shared his unique take on Darren Till's recent court appearance, drawing a peculiar parallel to what he calls a 'Matrix Attack.'

The former UFC fighter appeared in Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, facing three charges related to an incident in Fazakerley the previous month. Pleading not guilty, Till's charges include driving while disqualified on Ternhall Road, driving without insurance, and obstructing a constable in the performance of their duties.

In response to Till's legal complications, 'Cobra' took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts:

"#Freedarren What car? Where? What speed? Nah bruv. Matrix attack."

