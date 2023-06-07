Darren Till goes the Conor McGregor way, ends up in Liverpool court on multiple charges including obstructing a constable

Following in the footsteps of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor, former UFC fighter Darren Till has gotten into trouble with the law.

As reported by Liverpool Echo, Till was charged with driving while disqualified on May 21, 2023. 'Driving while disqualified' means to drive a vehicle while there is already a disqualification in place against the individual by the authorities.

Apart from that, Till also faced charges of driving without insurance and obstructing a police constable as they tried to execute their duty. The former UFC fighter appeared in the Liverpool Magistrate's Court on June 7 and pleaded 'not guilty' to the three charges.

Similar to Till, McGregor has also faced legal issues on several occasions while operating a motor vehicle. 'Mystic Mac's' first driving offense was a minor one as he was charged with speeding while driving in Ireland.

#VMTV #UFC #MMA Conor McGregor has been charged earlier today with two counts of dangerous driving, no insurance, failing to produce insurance and having no license.

In March last year, the Irishman's reckless driving got him arrested on six charges. Charges filed against McGregor included two counts of dangerous driving, failure to produce insurance records, failure to produce a license, driving without insurance and driving without a license.

Darren Till speaks on why he respects Conor McGregor

Darren Till has gone on record to speak about his thoughts on Irish superstar Conor McGregor. Ahead of McGregor's trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Till did an interview with Ariel Helwani where he spoke about 'The Notorious'.

'The Gorilla' revealed that he respected the Irishman's loyalty to his team and management and that he also tried to imbibe those qualities from him.

“One thing about Conor mate, through all the bulls*** whatever he’s done, he stays loyal to his team, stays loyal to his manager, and he’s never not given you [Ariel Helwani] an interview. I have to give him props for that, so big up to Conor because I try to live by the same set [of rules].”

Check out Darren Till's comments from the 0:30 mark below:

Till, like McGregor, started his UFC career on a high note as he went undefeated in his first six outings in the promotion. But things changed drastically after that as the 30-year-old only managed to win one out of his next six fights. This led to 'The Gorilla' parting ways with the multi-billion dollar promotion.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



bit.ly/TillRelease Darren Till says he was released from his UFC contract by request. Darren Till says he was released from his UFC contract by request.📰 bit.ly/TillRelease https://t.co/TegdDuQxq3

