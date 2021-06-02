Conor McGregor arrested: Every time 'The Notorious One' got into trouble with the law

Conor McGregor is one of the most famous sports personalities on the planet. He recently topped Forbes' list of the wealthiest athletes in the world, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James. However, 'The Notorious' is also known for his reputation with the law.

He has been arrested three times in his controversial career and has faced even more lawsuits. His first foray on the wrong side of the law was a minor driving offense. Conor McGregor pleaded guilty to speeding in Ireland and was let off with a fine. However, it was all downhill from there.

While the Irishman enjoyed much success in the ring, his life as a law-abiding citizen was in arrears.

One of the biggest contributing factors to his run-ins with law enforcement was his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Their animosity peaked when McGregor and his friends attacked a slow-moving bus with several fighters inside, including Khabib. This led to the NYPD putting a warrant out for his arrest, and Conor McGregor turned himself in later that night after initially fleeing the scene.

Three years ago today, Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) became a UFC champion, but of course, the incident with Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) and the bus from two days before was still on his mind. What a week that was. pic.twitter.com/16ogUA8xk4 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 7, 2021

The second time that he got arrested was another episode triggered by his anger. On 11 March 2019, Conor McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach after an altercation in which the Irishman was alleged to have taken a man's phone and smashed it on the ground. However, the entire incident was settled outside the court, and criminal charges were dropped.

Conor McGregor arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure

The third and most recent arrest was far more severe as McGregor was accused of sexual assault. It caused a major outcry in the world of MMA, and he was kept in custody for over two days while being interviewed by the police. Nevertheless, he was released from custody without charges being filed. The Irishman has consistently denied any accusations of misconduct.

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has been forced to withdraw from a charity event in France after he was arrested for alleged attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure at a bar, according to reports https://t.co/sh6Erz4Bfe — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 12, 2020

The allegations fizzled out after eight months as French authorities dropped the investigation due to insufficient evidence. Since then, Conor McGregor has stayed away from the limelight and has tried to be a role model for others.

Currently, he is coming back to fight Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match. Both fighters have won one bout each, and the main event headliner at UFC 264 is bound to break all pay-per-view records.

