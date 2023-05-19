Former UFC fighter Darren Till has entered the promotion business with his new venture Gorilla Fight Club. Till founded GFC in partnership with South African businessman turned politician Duduzane Zuma whom he expects to become the next president of South Africa.

Son of former South African president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane will reportedly head the organization which is based on the concept of celebrity boxing fights. The promotion was launched on Thursday with the objective of staging fights featuring sports players, influencers, musicians and actors all around the world.

Gorilla Fight Club is expected to stage their inaugural event later this year where stars with 'millions of followers' will throw down in the squared circle.

The concept of celebrity boxing fight has gained immense popularity in recent times, courtesy of YouTuber turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul. While he is seemingly aware of the growing popularity of celebrity boxing, Duduzane Zuma claims his Gorilla Fight Club is a 'brand new concept.' He said:

“This is a brand-new concept combining both sport and entertainment while bringing together many popular global stars with huge followings from across a variety of industries...In recent years we have seen various external figures move into the world of boxing and there is no doubting the affect it can have globally and the huge numbers it attracts." h/t timeslive.co.za

Darren Till fight promotion: UFC veteran is confident that "Gorilla Fight Club will change the face of the industry"

A once highly touted prospect, Darren Till went 1-5 in the UFC since a failed title bid against Tyron Woodley in 2018. 'The Gorilla' was finally released from the promotion earlier this year, reportedly as per his own request.

While he has promised an eventual return to the UFC, Till has seemingly decided to try out other ventures for the time being. According to the former UFC title challenger, the Gorilla Fighting Championship was launched after extensive work to devise a long term strategy. Confident that his project will leave a mark on the industry, 'Gorilla' said:

"This is a very exciting project and having been in and around combat sports for the majority of my life, I’m fully confident Gorilla Fight Club will change the face of the industry. The launch ensures fight fans around the world can now look forward to a series of groundbreaking events which will shock and excite in equal measure. Our aim is to grow the brand on a global level and with a highly experienced and skilled team on board, everything is in place for us to make it a major success.” h/t timeslive.co.za

