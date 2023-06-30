"#MeToo era bullsh*t" - When Andrew Tate admitted move to Romania was to evade rape charges in the U.K.

Andrew Tate is arguably the world's most radioactive internet personality today, and the mere mention of his name on social media is enough to ignite polarizing discussions. The 36-year-old influencer is widely known for promoting a brand of aggressive masculinity amongst youngsters.

He also admitted to using this manipulation tactic in grooming his girlfriends to enter the pornography industry (see second tweet). @DailyLoud Since people are asking for evidence, here is Andrew Tate admitting to getting women to tattoo his name on them through emotional manipulation.He also admitted to using this manipulation tactic in grooming his girlfriends to enter the pornography industry (see second tweet). @DailyLoud Since people are asking for evidence, here is Andrew Tate admitting to getting women to tattoo his name on them through emotional manipulation.He also admitted to using this manipulation tactic in grooming his girlfriends to enter the pornography industry (see second tweet). https://t.co/KWOkMqVoOX

While the American-born Englishman lived in the UK for most of his life, he moved to Romania in 2017. Tate has made no secret of his love for the Eastern-European nation and often spoke about it in his videos and social media posts.

Interestingly, Andrew Tate once explained why he moved to Romania in 2017. The controversial influencer, known for voicing his unfiltered opinion on sensitive social issues, once went on a tirade against the #metoo movement.

During his rant, Tate revealed that "40%" of the reason he moved to Romania was because the country didn't take movements like #metoo seriously. Twitter handle @Avalon1l recently posted a video, where 'Top G' describes how Romania differs from other Western nations when it comes to dealing with sexual assault allegations. Andrew Tate stated:

"This is probably 40% of why I moved to Romania because in Eastern Europe, none of this garbage flies... I like the idea of just being able to do what I want... This #meetoo era bullsh*t has not protected women, it's just destroyed the safety of men."

Avalon1 @Avalon1l After fleeing the UK following 3 police investigations (2013-15) of rape & violent assault, Andrew Tate made this video confirming he left the UK to avoid RAPE charges. Notice that he has experience that Romanian police don’t take rape seriously. After fleeing the UK following 3 police investigations (2013-15) of rape & violent assault, Andrew Tate made this video confirming he left the UK to avoid RAPE charges. Notice that he has experience that Romanian police don’t take rape seriously. https://t.co/MbfgbAaXNF

Andrew Tate allegations: UK woman describes her suffering at the hands of 'Top G'

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested by Romania's anti-organized crime unit on December 29 last year in connection to a federal criminal investigation into them. The two brothers spent over three months in jail, accused of human trafficking, sexual assault, and organized crime.

Andrew Tate also stands accused of raping three British women while running an internet sex company from 2013-2016. One of those three victims, going by the pseudonym Evie, recently revealed the extent of her suffering and detailed meeting Tate in a Luton bar in August 2014.

on.rt.com/ce9g Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime groupon.rt.com/ce9g https://t.co/WZPPi0pY1M

Claiming that she was a student back then, Evie described Tate turning violent during an initially consensual encounter. In an interview with BBC Newsnight, Evie stated:

"He put his hand on my throat and strangled me. He kept saying, "I own you, you belong to me." All throughout the night he was being fairly aggressive and saying horrible things... Hopefully, it can teach women what [consent] looks like and encourage more women to come forward with stories."

While no charges have been filed in the UK, a Bucharest court overturned a decision to deny the Tate brothers bail in April. They have now been placed under house arrest.

AJ+ @ajplus A Romanian court again extended the detention of misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother until at least the end of March.



Prosecutors accuse Tate, who has called women "property," of human trafficking and forcing women into pornography. Police seized a fleet of his luxury cars. A Romanian court again extended the detention of misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother until at least the end of March.Prosecutors accuse Tate, who has called women "property," of human trafficking and forcing women into pornography. Police seized a fleet of his luxury cars. https://t.co/qqkWZ86FXo

