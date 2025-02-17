"Waiting for Nick Cannon's response" — Internet reacts to Meek Mill taking a seeming dig at Ashley St. Clair giving birth to Elon Musk's 13th child

On February 14, 2025, Ashley St. Clair claimed that she had a child last year and that the child's father was Elon Musk. While the general public shared their responses to her statement on different platforms, rapper Meek Mill also took to his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, February 17, to react to Ashley's statement as he wrote:

"It's no way I'm letting Elon musk have more baby mothers than me lol."

Notably, Meek Mill is a father of three children born from his previous relationships. He shares two of them, Rihmeek and Murad, with ex-girlfriend Fahimah Raheem, and one named Czar with ex Milan Rouge, as per a report by Us Weekly on February 16, 2025.

Although Elon Musk has not replied to Meek Mill till now, netizens took to the comments section of the latter's post on X to share their reactions. One of them addressed that she was waiting for a reply from Nick Cannon, seemingly referring to the fact that the comedian also has 12 children, and wrote:

"Waiting for Nick Cannon's response."

Users were spotted saying that Meek Mill's post was funny as they reacted in the comments.

"Lol, this is funny," a user wrote on X.

"Now that's how you respond to a challenge," a netizen stated.

"That's actually funny," one of the reactions stated.

Among other responses, people seemingly criticized Meek Mill for the way he reacted to Ashley's claim, with a user writing that his "mic" should be turned off.

"Spacex and Tesla has more power than your words," an X reaction mentioned.

"Stop talkin bro," a netizen commented.

"Turn his mic off," an X user reacted.

Ashley St. Clair talks about her alleged past relationship with Elon Musk

As mentioned, Ashley St. Clair claimed through a statement on X that Elon Musk was her child's father and that she decided not to disclose it to anyone for the child's "privacy and safety." Ashley's post also featured her saying:

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Ashley appeared for an interview with the New York Post on the same day she shared the post on X. The author said during the conversation that she was allegedly told to keep the details of the child away from the spotlight, and when she became pregnant with the Tesla CEO's alleged child, Elon reportedly purchased an apartment to ensure Ashley and the child's safety.

The New York Post also obtained alleged text conversations of Ashley with Elon Musk's money manager Jared Birchall, where she decided to not add Elon's name to the birth certificate. However, things took a different turn when a tabloid reporter reportedly started working on the child's story. Ashley addressed the alleged experience by saying:

"There was a cohort of very violent stalkers who started threatening my toddler, they would send me photos of him with blood and that I would witness his blood splattering death and saying I was Elon's wh*re."

Ashley said that she was feeling relieved that she did not have to live a secret life anymore and added:

"I cannot explain the kind of primary pain you feel as a mother and you're talking to people and they ask you about the one kid, and you have to lie and carry this burden and secret. You have to lie to people you love."

Elon Musk has not shared a direct response to Ashley St. Clair's statement till now. The latter is known as the author of the book Elephants Are Not Birds, and has been supporting Donald Trump for a long time.

