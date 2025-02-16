Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian claims she found out about her father's alleged 13th child with Ashley St. Clair on social media

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, claimed that she learned about her reported new sibling, her father's 13th child, through online sources. In a TikTok post she shared on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Wilson said that she only knew about her tech billionaire father's alleged baby with author Ashley St. Clair after reading it on Reddit. She wrote over the clip:

"Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I'd have two nickels ... which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it's happened twice, right."

Musk has not publicly confirmed St. Clair's claim that she welcomed a baby with the X and Tesla CEO five months ago.

As for Vivian Wilson, she first came out as transgender in July 2022 before legally changing her name, dropping Musk as her surname months later. She said at the time, per the court document according to People, that she "no longer live with or wish to be related" to her biological father, Elon Musk.

Vivian, formerly Xavier Alexander Musk, is one of the SpaceX CEO's children with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson, whom he was married to from 2000 to 2008.

Elon Musk now allegedly has 13 children following Ashley St. Clair's claims

On Friday, February 14, 2025, Ashley St. Clair shared a post just in time for Valentine's Day, claiming that she and Elon Musk have a baby together. She wrote on X:

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father."

St. Clair claimed that she has not disclosed having a child with the tech mogul to "protect our child's privacy and safety." She added that she has now decided to publicly share the fact because of the tabloid media's intent to leak the news. She further wrote about the plans for her baby's upbringing:

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment."

She also called out Musk in a now-deleted reply on X, per People, to respond to her messages about co-parenting agreements, which she claimed has gone unanswered in the past several days.

With Ashley St. Clair's claims of giving birth to Musk's baby, he now has 13 children with four different women. He shares five kids with ex-wife Justine Wilson, twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. They also had their first baby, Nevada, who tragically died at 10 weeks old in 2002.

Musk also shares three children with singer Grimes, X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus, as well as twins Strider and Azure and a third baby whose name remains a secret with Shivon Zilis, an executive in his company, Neuralink. His baby with St. Clair, whose name is also not yet disclosed, is allegedly the 13th.

With the recent baby news, Vivian Wilson doubled down on her call-out on social media with a subsequent post detailing the other instance when she learned that she had a new sibling via Reddit.

She shared a "story time" video on TikTok, stating that in 2022, she and Grimes, Elon Musk's ex, were not talking. But when she was scrolling on Reddit one day, she said she came across the "existence of my half-brother" through the platform. Musk's daughter further claimed that she was "the last to know" about the baby because when she cross-checked the Reddit post, it was already all over the news.

While Elon Musk has not publicly confirmed the baby news, he also hasn't denounced it.

