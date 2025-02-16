Who are Elon Musk’s 12 children and their mothers? Ashley St. Clair claims to have given birth to Tesla CEO’s 13th child

Elon Musk is making headlines after author Ashley St. Clair claimed in a social media statement on Saturday, February 15, that the Tesla CEO is the father of her child, born around five months ago. Notably, Musk already has 12 children from his previous relationships.

While the 12th child's identity remains unknown, the others include Vivian, Griffin, Kai, Saxon, Damian, Nevada, Strider, Azure, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno. The first six children were born from Elon's previous marriage to Justin Wilson. The remaining children are with Shivon Zilis and Grimes, as per People magazine.

On the other hand, Ashley's statement shared through X (formerly Twitter) featured her addressing the media to not interfere with the child's privacy. It also read:

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

Ashley has restricted the comments section of the post to limited people. However, Elon Musk indirectly responded to Ashley on X by commenting below another post, where the caption alleged that she had been planning to trap Elon for a long time. Musk simply wrote, "Whoa." Ashley also replied to Elon Musk in the same tweet, which has been deleted now.

"Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?" she wrote.

Ashley's tweet referred to an anonymous page on X which reportedly posted her underage pictures. St. Clair's representative Brian Glicklich also shared a statement on the same platform on February 16, writing that Ashley and Elon Musk are working to finalize an agreement to raise the child and the process remained incomplete due to the interference of a tabloid reporter.

The statement also mentioned:

"We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share."

Elon Musk's children have maintained a distance from the spotlight over the years

Elon Musk's first child died when he was 10 weeks old (Image via Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

In 2002, Elon had a son named Nevada Alexander with his ex-wife Justin Wilson. However, he died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome when he was around 10 weeks old. Wilson later disclosed more details about her child's demise in an essay for Marie Claire, stating that Nevada stopped breathing after he "went down for a nap." She further stated:

"By the time the paramedics resuscitated him, he had been deprived of oxygen for so long that he was brain-dead. He spent three days on life support in a hospital in Orange County before we made the decision to take him off it."

Among Elon Musk and Justin Wilson's other five children, Kai, Saxon, and Damian were born through IVF, as stated by People magazine. Although none of them have made any public appearances over the years, Walter Isaacson's biography about Musk in 2023 revealed that Damian had been doing well in some fields such as classical music, maths, and physics.

Elon and Justin have two more children, Vivian and Griffin, and the latter was once spotted alongside his father at an American Express event held in Miami last year. Vivian created headlines back in 2022 when she requested the court to change her name legally to Vivian Jenna Wilson, saying that she did not want to be associated with Elon Musk in any manner, as per People magazine.

Elon later addressed the same in an interview with the Financial Times the same year and stated:

"It's full-on communism… and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil. [The relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children]. Can't win them all."

Furthermore, Elon Musk has been a father of two more children, Strider and Azure, and he shares them with Shivon Zilis. The duo had another child last year, whose name is yet to be made official. Elon Musk was also in a relationship with Grimes between 2018 and 2021, and they have been the parents of three children, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno.

