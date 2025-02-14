Elon Musk "alarmed" about AI, reveals Joe Rogan in eye-opening exposition: "It's like an asteroid hitting Yucatan"

Joe Rogan recently disclosed how several insiders of the AI industry, including Elon Musk, are alarmed over a few issues related to it. Rogan's revelation came in the latest of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Rogan mostly prefers to go unsolicited regarding the topics of discussion on his podcast. The 55-year-old hosted the former MTV VJ and podcaster, Adam Curry, for the latest episode of JRE, where the duo discussed a plethora of matters. The UFC color commentator also delved into a dialogue about various factors related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) with his guest.

Curry seemed to be pretty pleased with the way how AI has proved itself as a useful tool for various purposes. However, Rogan went deeper into the issue to highlight how multiple personalities related to AI development, including Musk, are "alarmed" about the technology taking over multiple sectors in the future:

"I think it's [AI] is on its way [to take over]. I think also that the versions [of various AI] that we’re getting are not the versions that they’re currently working on. And people that I know, who are in the loop with the highest levels of AI are alarmed, including Elon [Musk]."

Rogan also relayed Musk's words about how X's "Grok" AI shocks them every week and then went into further details:

"When they start attaching large language models to Quantum Computing, it's going to get very very weird… It's like an asteroid hitting Yucatan."

Check out the conversation between Rogan and Curry below (1:23:30):

Mark Zuckerberg educated Joe Rogan about Meta working to replace mid-level engineers with AI

While Elon Musk and Joe Rogan are alarmed by how the development of AI can take over humans in multiple fields, the Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed that his organization is working to replace mid-level engineers.

In his appearance on JRE's episode no. 2255, Zuckerberg also mentioned that those plans will kick off within this year only:

"I think this year probably in 2025, we at Meta as well as the other companies that are basically working on this are going to have an AI that can effectively be a sort of midlevel engineer that you have at your company, that can write code and once you have that, then in the beginning it'll be really expensive to run and you can get it to be more efficient and then over time we'll get to the point where a lot of the code in our apps and including the AI that we generate is actually going to be built by AI engineers instead of people engineers."

Check out Marc Zuckerberg's comments below (02:08:17):

