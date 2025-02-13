"It's common knowledge" — Elon Musk's father Errol alleges Michelle Obama is a man

A clip from an interview of Elon Musk's father Errol is trending on social media where he alleged that Michelle Obama was a man. A video of the conversation was also shared by @WojPawelczyk on X (formerly Twitter) on February 13, 2025. Errol stated in the clip:

"Michelle Obama is a man, of course. You don't know that?... Joan Rivers mentioned it publicly. And she was dead two weeks later."

Errol said that people could check everything that he had said on the internet. He continued by alleging that Michelle was a man and also added:

"It's common knowledge."

While further updates are awaited on why Errol alleged that Michelle Obama was a man in the viral video, it seemingly refers to an old conspiracy theory that gained recognition when comedian Joan Rivers joked about Michelle's gender in 2014 while speaking to a photographer. According to CNN, Joan stated:

"We already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down. You know Michelle (Obama) is a trans.”

Although a response related to the clip is also awaited from Elon Musk for now, the father-son duo created headlines this month when Errol addressed how he raised Elon as he spoke on The Ahmad Mahmood Show around two weeks ago.

During the conversation, Errol dismissed the claims about Elon Musk not having a normal childhood and said:

"Nobody intentionally desires hardship, but I firmly believe that if everything comes too easily, there is little valuable knowledge gained from the experience."

Talking about their financial status, he added:

“I worked on weekends and at night, while most of my friends didn’t. I became successful very quickly. By 26, I was at the same level as men who were in their 40s."

Elon Musk's son appears with Donald Trump in a viral video

Elon Musk appeared alongside his son X AE A-XII during a meeting held at the Oval Office on February 11, 2025. In the meeting, Donald Trump signed an order based on which there would be a reduction in the federal workforce, as per Page Six.

The outlet also stated that Musk opted for a black blazer with a T-shirt, and his son was seen in a sweater alongside a camel coat and black trousers. Elon's son also made funny faces during the meeting and was spotted playing on the ground along with spending a portion of his time on his father's shoulders.

In a video, the four-year-old was seen speaking to Donald Trump. Elon Musk was busy responding to the reporters at the time and netizens have made a few speculations on what the kid might have said to Trump.

A report by Page Six in January this year stated that Elon had fathered twelve children, including six born to his first wife Justine Wilson. Among the other six, he shares three with ex-girlfriend Grimes, alongside three more with Shivon Zilis, who was associated with Neuralink for a long time.

Michelle Obama is yet to comment on Elon Musk's father Errol's comment.

