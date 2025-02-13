Govt. agencies accusing $400 billion "psychopath" Elon Musk of stealing people's money will pay, says Joe Rogan: "He's going to hunt you down"

Episode #2271 of The Joe Rogan Experience yielded yet another moment in which Elon Musk was brought up. While speaking to Alaskan gold miner John Reeves, he warned government agencies against pursuing Musk for any accused theft of taxpayer money.

Rogan opined that due to Musk's massive net worth, which was previously $421.6 billion but recently dropped to $328.8 billion after a 32% decrease in Tesla stock, according to Forbes, there should be no concern about Musk stealing taxpayer money.

"And then this other thing about Elon. 'Elon's going to steal everybody's money.' He has $400 billion. I'm telling you he's not going to steal your money. I'm telling you that's not what he's doing. What he's doing is, he's a super genius that's been f*cked with, okay? And when you've been f*cked with by these nitwits that hide behind three-letterr agencies, and you're dealing with one of the smartest people alive and he helps Donald Trump get into office and he goes, 'I wanna find out what kind of corruption is really around,' well you f*cked up!"

Moreover, he warned government agencies that Musk now heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and is responsible for reducing federal by identifying fraudulence in such agencies.

"You f*cked up and picked the wrong psychopath on the spectrum because he's going to hunt you down. He's going to find out what's going on, and that's good. That's good for everybody. That's how you should be looking at this, like, 'Wow, we have a brilliant mind that is examining these really f*cking corrupt and goofy systems and bringing in a bunch of psychopath wizards."

Check out Joe Rogan defending Elon Musk (37:47):

Rogan's steadfast defense of Musk should come as no surprise given the pair's well-known friendship and his own admiration for the Tesla CEO.

Joe Rogan also praised Elon Musk as a historical figure on a different episode

On another episode of his podcast, #2263, Joe Rogan described the astonishment he believes future generations will feel when learning about Elon Musk. It was a flattering statement that even drew Musk's attention.

"If we didn't live in a time of Elon Musk and you were studying him in history, you'd be like, 'Jesus Christ. What was that guy like? That guy must have been insane.' This guy's running five different companies simultaneously. Unbelievable. [He's] trying to develop the Department of Government Efficiency at the same time, and he's a very unique human being that exists once every who knows how many generations?"

Check out Joe Rogan praising Elon Musk (2:36:22):

The UFC commentator has also hosted Musk on his podcast several times in the past, fortifying their relationship.

