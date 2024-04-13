“I’ve been here since UFC 12” - Veteran commentator Joe Rogan struggles to hold back tears in opening act for UFC 300 broadcast

It was not a surprise to anyone to see Joe Rogan in the commentary booth for UFC 300. However, as the first fight of the night inched closer, the iconic broadcaster and podcast host could not contain his emotions as the realization of the moment hit him.

Rogan, who has been with the UFC for nearly its entire existence, could barely contain himself as the stream began as he stood alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. The former 'Fear Factor' host was open with what the moment meant to him, telling fans how amazed he was by the event's reception.

While appearing choked up, Rogan said:

"I'm so fired up. I mean, I've been here since UFC 12. So just the fact that it became the sport that it is today is beyond my wildest imagination. To be here for this card with you guys, for UFC 300, I am just blown away."

Joe Rogan's comments:

Along with the signature trio of commentators, the promotion's self-coined 'A-Team' was made complete by ring announcer Bruce Buffer, reporter Megan Olivi, and cage-side analyst Din Thomas.

As a successful host of The Joe Rogan Experience and a controversial figure in pop culture, rumors of Rogan's departure from the UFC have swirled periodically in recent years. However, the analyst remains adamant about his continuous presence with the promotion as long as his close friend Dana White remains with the company.

Theo Von calls out Joe Rogan while in attendance at UFC 300

The booking of UFC 300 proved to be a success for the promotion as combat sports fans filled the T-Mobile Arena for the opening fight with several celebrities in attendance. Comedian, podcast host, and notorious UFC fan Theo Von made an appearance in the crowd while comedically calling out commentator Joe Rogan.

Von said:

"Congratulations UFC. Tonight I think everybody's going to win. I'm willing to fight Joe Rogan."

Rogan and Von have long been acquaintances with each other as hosts of two of the most popular podcasts worldwide.