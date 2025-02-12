"So X was JFK Jr this whole time!?" — Internet compares photo of Elon Musk's son in the Oval Office to picture of JFK's son

In a viral moment, an image of Elon Musk's son, X Æ A-12 Musk, sitting in the Oval Office has sparked an unexpected comparison to a historic photograph of John F. Kennedy Jr. with his father, President John F. Kennedy.

On February 12, 2025, American entrepreneur Elon Reeve Musk took to his X account to share a photo of his son, X, closely resembling a famous image of John F. Kennedy Jr.. User @Geiger_Capital first posted the original photograph on X.

In response, social media users swiftly began drawing comparisons between the two images, with many humorously speculating that X may have been JFK Jr. all along.

"So X was JFK Jr this whole time!?" one commented.

Moreover, many users on X admired the photo, highlighting the striking similarities between the two images. Several users pointed out that both young children in the pictures were dressed in remarkably similar-looking trench coats.

"Both boys are wearing a camel trench coat," a user on X commented.

"It's really amazing! You are managing to do what President Kennedy gave his life trying to do; congratulations 👏," another commented.

"I've been around long enough to know the historic impact and historical relevance this photo will have... Iconic, refrshing and symbolic. What a great time to be an american," a third user said on X.

Furthermore, some users on X expressed their admiration for Elon Musk's son, describing him as adorable, while many also praised Elon Musk for his ability to balance his professional commitments with spending quality time with his son.

"X is absolutely adorable. It was so fun watching him in the Oval Office while listening to you speak. Despite it taking what likely seemed forever to him, he was very well behaved. It was so sweet when he rested his head on yours," a user on X commented.

"Seeing little X in the White House serves as a reminder that all of this is for the sake of all children and their future," another wrote.

"@elonmusk, thank you for showing everyone that you can run a successful business while still being there for your child. Your example breaks away from the usual expectations," a third user on X commented.

Elon Musk has not responded to online reactions, and President Donald Trump has yet to comment on the photos or tweets.

Elon Musk shares the lookalike photo of his son and John F. Kennedy Jr. in the Oval Office

Musk (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his X account to share a tweet accompanied by a photo of his son, X, in the Oval Office. In the picture, X is wearing a dark blue sweater vest with matching pants, a light blue collared shirt underneath, and a camel-colored woollen knee-length coat.

He is sitting near President Donald Trump's desk, gazing away from the camera, while Trump can be seen talking to the media from a nearby chair.

The image immediately drew comparisons to a famous photo of John F. Kennedy Jr. taken in the same office. In that photo, a young JFK Jr. is seen peeking out from the front of his father's desk, also gazing away from the camera.

However, this was not the only moment that caught media attention. Pictures, taken during a press conference on Tuesday, February 11, also showed X mimicking his father by playfully picking his nose.

