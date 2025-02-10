"Stick to the f***ing rockets buddy" - UFC legend offers Elon Musk a reality check about fighting fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg

The rivalry between billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has been ongoing for nearly a decade and has progressed to the point where discussions about a potential celebrity fight between the two have surfaced multiple times in recent years.

Zuckerberg has significantly improved his physique and has seemingly made substantial progress in learning Jiu-Jitsu and other martial arts. In a recent episode of the 'JRE Fight Companion' for UFC 312 aired on February 9, Rogan commented on the Meta CEO's advancements:

"He's doing Testosterone, he's doing Jiu-jitsu. I don't know if he's doing testosterone but I hope he's doing testosterone... He certainly looks a lot thicker, looks great... When he came in, I was laughing at him. I'm like, 'Your neck looks bigger. Look at your neck.'"

Despite Zuckerberg's progress, Musk has criticized him on multiple occasions. However, many believe that Zuckerberg, who is 40, could have the upper hand against Musk, who is 53 and has not demonstrated his martial arts skills in public. Former UFC welterweight champion and MMA pioneer Matt Serra shared his opinions on the matter while responding to Rogan, stating:

"I'll tell you right now, if he fought Elon Musk, and Elon Musk is sleeping on the Jiu-jitsu... Because sometimes when you hear Elon Musk talking about the fight, you're like, 'Oh, ***, stick to the *** rockets, buddy."

When Elon Musk declared that he would Mark Zuckerberg without laying down any condition

Discussions about a potential celebrity cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg began after the Tesla CEO reacted to the announcement that Meta was developing a new platform called Threads, which aimed to be an alternative to X (formerly Twitter).

Although there was much speculation about a potential showdown between the two billionaires, the rivalry ultimately did not lead to an actual fight. However, in July 2024, Musk stated that he was willing to fight Zuckerberg without any preconditions, expressing his readiness for the bout.

"I'll fight Zuckerberg, any place, any time, any rules."

Discussions about a potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have gained traction in recent months, particularly after Zuckerberg met with US President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in November 2024.

Musk has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, and many fans have suggested that the fight between him and Zuckerberg should take place at Mar-a-Lago.

