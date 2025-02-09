"Jealous": Golf insider reacts to President Donald Trump's Super Bowl Sunday Schedule

US President Donald Trump has a packed Sunday schedule having played a round of golf with Tiger Woods at Florida in the morning and slated to attend the Superbowl at New Orleans later. And while the flow of events is indeed enviable, a golf insider had an amusing reason to be "jealous".

The Kansas City Chiefs will be contesting for their third consecutive title at the Superbowl this year. The team's tight end Travis Kelce has been in a relationship with multiple Grammy award-winning songwriter and singer Taylor Swift for more than a year.

The popstar is often in attendance at the Chiefs' games to support Kelce and the team. She had even joined the team on the field when the Chiefs won the Superbowl last year. Naturally, it is expected that Swift would be in attendance at the game this year as well amid rampant online rumors about a possible proposal.

The Managing Editor of Daily Wire, Brent Scher, posted about US President Donald Trump's Sunday schedule on his X account. His post was reshared by the Senior Social Media Manager at Golf.com, Claire Rogers, with a hilarious response.

Scher had written: "Trump is playing golf with Tiger Woods this morning, then going to the Super Bowl."

Rogers responded by saying:

"So he gets to see Tiger and Taylor Swift in the same day? Jealous"

The Superbowl will start at 6:30 pm ET as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Donald Trump will be the first US President in office to attend a Superbowl.

But Tiger Woods and Taylor Swift, won't be the only celebrities Trump might encounter on Sunday. Grammy award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the Halftime show. SZA will also be performing with him. 2021 Grammy Album of the Year winner Jon Baptiste will sing the national anthem.

Who is Donald Trump supporting at the Superbowl this year?

Donald Trump at a 2024 NFL game (Source: Imagn)

US President Donald Trump was asked last week, who he would be rooting for at the Superbowl. While he didn't give a clear answer, he hinted towards which side he would be leaning on earlier.

"I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner," he said [via Time].

The "quarterback" that he was talking about could possibly be Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes. Trump had even congratulated the team after they won the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills in January. However, he confirmed this recently in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Brett Baier during the pre-game show, addressing Mahomes as a game-changer and the Chiefs as the eventual victors.

“I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he’s won, I have to go with Kansas City," said Trump [via AP News].

He is expected to watch the game from a box along with House Speaker Mike Johnson.

