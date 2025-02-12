“That’s snot good behavior” — Internet reacts to Elon Musk’s 4-year-old son X picking his nose next to the Oval Office desk

Elon Musk’s son recently managed to steal the show from his father and President Donald Trump on February 11. This happened on Tuesday as the Tesla tycoon was in the White House to speak with the media about his efforts to reduce government spending through his Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

At the press conference, Musk also brought his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-12 Musk. X was observed trying to divert his attention, picking his nose and wiping it on Trump's Resolute desk, while Musk responded to the questions from the media.

Although Musk later posted a video of the White House visit, the clip with his son went viral. After that, netizens took to @holy_cabron’s X post to react to the same. Some joked about it and said that it's “snot behavior”, cracking a pun, referring to boogers, commonly called "snot."

Others also said similar things as one said that there’s an “orange booger” behind him, jokingly referring to Trump and his orange hair, while another one said that as Trump’s an alleged germaphobe, he must be having a tough time dealing with him.

“There is also a big orange booger behind it,” wrote another user.

“I’ve heard that DJT is a germaphobe and doesn’t like kids so this must have made his day!!” another one wrote, humorously.

“Scandalous! It's worse than descendants of the "150-year-old" still collecting Social Security payments,” another user wrote sarcastically.

However, on the other hand, others felt bad for him, as one said that even adults do it, while others pointed out that he must be bored among adults.

“I’ve seen adults do that,” one defended him.

“Yep, newsflash, common for young kids. Brace your tender heart,” another one wrote.

“Poor baby. He wants a regular life ! Sheesh doing kid stuff with decent adult supervision IMHO,” wrote another user.

Elon Musk and Trump gave a press conference on DOGE's progress

Elon Musk and Trump talked about DOGE's recent works (Image via Getty Images)

After facing some challenges from the opposition last week regarding DOGE's policies, Elon Musk was at the White House to watch Trump sign an executive order. In the order, he mandated government agencies to collaborate with the DOGE's cost-cutting initiatives.

While President Trump signed the executive order, Elon Musk's 4-year-old son amused himself and others in the Oval Office by playing around and smiling for the cameras.

The kid further disrupted his father throughout the press interviews, making faces, hanging to his father's shoulders, messing with his ears, and interrupting him.

Addressing the issue, Musk said:

"Sorry for this.. Otherwise, I might enjoy this, but as he's sticking his fingers in my ears..." he jokingly added.

The kid also seemed to mimic his hand gesture, as President Trump referred to the tech mogul as a "high IQ individual." Videos from the event also show X trying to keep himself busy by sticking up his finger and removing what is known as a "booger," while Musk tries to describe the work that DOGE is performing.

He further captivated the audience by politely saying:

"Mr President it's me, I need to pee."

On the other hand, under the new DOGE program, Trump and Elon Musk have defended cutting federal government personnel and programs.

As per CBS News' February 10 report, the goal of DOGE's creation was to reduce federal spending. Elon Musk-led task group claimed that since its formation, it has allegedly saved over $1 billion by terminating contracts related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Meanwhile, as per BBC's report from February 12, in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon, Musk told the reporters that he was not planning a "hostile takeover of government," but rather providing the people with what they reportedly wanted. He further emphasized that his department has been reportedly "maximally transparent" in its endeavors.

The executive order and press conference came after DOGE's decision to withdraw $900 million in funding from a government research office that monitors American students' progress because it purportedly found no use for a large portion of its work.

