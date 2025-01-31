Elon Musk backs Joe Rogan's podcast guest's eye-opening perspective on his Twitter acquisition: "Lifespan of consciousness will matter most"

Joe Rogan has been known to weigh in on a wide-ranging variety of issues on his hit podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. He recently hosted guest Gad Saad, who claimed that buying Twitter was the most important thing that Elon Musk has ever done.

Speaking on episode #2263 of JRE, the Canadian marketing professor at the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University stated:

"Literally within a few days, maybe even the same day of it being announced that he was buying it, I had put out a clip on my channel where I said of all things that Elon Musk has ever done or will ever do, none will ever count as much as him having bought Twitter."

Musk responded to the comments by tweeting:

"Making life multiplanetary to maximize the lifespan of consciousness will matter most. But maybe that would not have happened without buying Twitter."

Check out Gad Saad's comments and Elon Musk's response below:

Musk purchased Twitter for a whopping $44 billion back in 2022 and changed the name to X. While the value is unknown as he has made the company private, it has been reported that it is no longer anywhere near what he paid for it. Despite the reported financial loss, it is hard to argue with the importance of his purchase from a personal and professional standpoint.

Check out the full episode of JRE below:

Joe Rogan doesn't consider himself a Republican or Democrat

While Joe Rogan publicly endorsed Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, he recently revealed that he does not consider himself to be a Republican or Democrat. Speaking to guest Warren Smith on episode #2261 of JRE, the UFC commentator stated:

"It doesn't make sense to be on a team. It doesn't make sense at all. Even for someone like me who went to the inauguration... I don't consider myself a Republican. I don't consider myself a Democrat either. I consider myself an American. I'm a human being. There's a lot of things that the Democrats believe that I believe too. There's a lot of things that they say that I say that makes a lot of sense to me. There's a lot of things that the Republicans say that makes a lot of sense to me too."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on his political stance below:

Rogan added that he doesn't agree with the notion he has to ignore things that make sense to him because it comes from the wrong side. He noted that doing so creates a bad-faith argument, which he doesn't believe benefits anyone.

Check out the full episode of JRE below:

