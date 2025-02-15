"He’s building a dynasty like an ancient pharaoh" — Internet reacts to influencer Ashley St. Clair announcing she gave birth to Elon Musk's child

According to a report by the Daily Mail dated February 14, 2025, influencer Ashley St.Clair announced that she gave birth to Elon Musk's child via a statement on X. In her claim about being the mother of Musk's child, Ashley St. Clair mentioned that the baby was born five months ago.

The influencer stated:

"Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

She also added:

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Ashley's claim garnered the attention of the masses who took to X to express their opinions on the situation. Commenting on Elon Musk having 12 children in light of the influencer's claim of birthing one more, an X user tweeted:

"He’s building a dynasty like an ancient pharaoh, fathering numerous children through a harem of women and choosing his successor based on the one he favors most."

"Jesus christ elon. Again?" an X user commented.

"That guy is really invested in turning around this whole birth rate decline issue," another X user mentioned.

"Elon really takes that 'be fruitful and multiply' thing to heart doesn't he?" an internet user stated.

"With the pace this guy is going, in 2 centuries half the plenty will have him as a common ancestor," another internet user remarked.

Moreover, some netizens put forth their views on how they did not believe Ashely's claim.

"I'm not buying it. I guess time will tell," an X user tweeted.

"I remain skeptical," a netizen said.

"Call me crazy but it does seem like she may have done this for attention. Even if the 'tabloids' had come out with a story, it would be more appropriate to just explain things after the fact or not to comment at all for the privacy of the baby. It’s not like tabloids are ever taken seriously." another netizen mentioned.

"He didn’t spend enough time with them": Elon Musk's father criticizes Tesla CEO's style of parenting

Elon Musk's father Errol Musk recently made an appearance on the Wide Awake podcast wherein he commented on his son's style of parenting. On being asked if the Tesla CEO was a good father, Errol Musk denied it and said that Elon's first child "was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny."

Errol Musk was referring to the Tesla CEO's first child, Nevada Alexander, who died from Sudden Death Syndrome at the age of 10 weeks. Errol Musk added that if his son heard his statement, he would shoot him. The SpaceX owner's father continued:

“Then he had five children, each one had their own nanny. It was a weird situation. He didn’t spend enough time with them.”

Elon Musk shares twins Vivian and Griffin, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, and his late first child Nevada Alexander with Canadian author Justine Wilson.

The Tesla CEO shares X Æ A-XII, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus with singer Grimes, and Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis. Additionally, reports claim that Zilis and Elon Musk had a third child, the details of which are not disclosed.

