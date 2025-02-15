Who is Ashley St. Clair? Influencer claims she gave birth to Elon Musk's child 5 months ago

Author Ashley St. Clair's recent social media post created headlines after she claimed that she shares a child with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In a statement shared through Ashley's official account on X (formerly Twitter) on February 15, 2025, she wrote:

Ad

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

Ashley St. Clair mentioned that she wants her alleged child to grow up in a "normal and safe environment" and requested the media to respect the kid's privacy by avoiding "invasive reporting." Notably, Ashley has written books such as Elephants Are Not Birds and has been a supporter of Donald Trump over the years, as per Famous People FAQ.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Elon Musk has not responded to Ashley's post so far, the former has been a father of 12 more children over the years. Six of them were born to his ex-wife Justin Wilson, including Vivian, Griffin, Kai, Saxon, and Damian. The duo's sixth child Nevada died when he was around 10 weeks old, as per People magazine.

Musk was romantically linked to singer Grimes for almost three years and their first child X Æ A-12 was born in 2020, and later welcomed two more kids, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus. Furthermore, Musk shares two children with Shivon Zilis, who are named Strider and Azure.

Ad

Ashley St. Clair is the mother of another child from her previous relationship

A report by Daily Mail on Saturday, February 15, stated that Ashley St. Clair is also a mother of another kid born from her past relationship with chiropractor Dr. Johnny Alexander.

As mentioned, the New York City native is the author of the anti-trans book, Elephants Are Not Birds, which was published in collaboration with Brave Books. The official website of Brave Books also features the basic premise of the book which states:

Ad

"Follow Kevin as he learns that even though he can sing, he is not a bird, even if Culture insists that he is. In the back of the book, there are fun games and discussion questions that will help instill the values taught in the story."

Ad

The book also led to a feud between Ashley and conservative personality Matt Walsh. A report by Daily Beast in 2021 stated that Ashley once received a mail with a copy of a book by Matt, titled Johnny the Walrus, which featured a similar plot to her book. While speaking to the outlet the same year, Ashley criticized Matt's works by saying that they are not "palatable for kids" and added:

"They're too on the nose, they're lacking subtlety."

Ad

A supporter of President Donald Trump, Ashley St. Clair has been also known to attend Donald Trump's election night party. However, reportedly she had not been making public appearances for the last few months when she was allegedly pregnant with Musk's child.

Ad

Ashley St. Clair has also written for the satire website Babylon Bee and previously served as a brand ambassador for an organization called Turning Point USA. According to Daily Mail, Ashley exited the organization in 2019 and has been featured on various podcasts and web series, where she speaks on different topics.

Although Ashley St. Clair is active on Instagram with around 4,000 followers (at the time of writing), she rarely uses it to connect with everyone. However, she has accumulated 1 million followers on X, a platform she uses comparitively more frequently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback