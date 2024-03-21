"I blocked him": Meek Mill ends feud with DJ Akademiks after blocking the latter 

On March 20, Meek Mill took to X to announce that he has blocked DJ Akademiks. His post featured a screenshot of him on the block button of DJ Akademiks' X page.

"Okay, it's over y'all. I wanted to see how many days I could make a bad geek lose sleep."

Shortly after, DJ Akademiks posted a screenshot of Meek's page on X, which said, "You're blocked." His post also read:

"No way Meek Mill blocked me...... I out tweeted Mr. Twitter fingers himself."

Meek and Ak's recent spat on X comes after a feud between the pair in February when Ak allegedly claimed that Meek's name was removed in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy. According to the lawsuit, AK didn't accuse the rapper of a crime but implied that he had s*xual relations with Diddy.

Exploring Meek Mill's feud with DJ Akademiks

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have had a sour relationship and have engaged in frequent social media splats over the last few years. During a 2017 episode of Everyday Struggle, DJ Akademiks revealed the reason behind their feud saying:

"They were threatening me. 'When I see him, I'ma gonna give him a wedge. I'ma slap him.' I'm like, 'Oh s**t! I think I'm posting them wrong," I guess album promo time (comes around, and) he's like, 'Where's the (Dream Chasers) post?' I didn't know he was surprised I didn't post his album."

Mill's recent call to block Akademiks came after Akademiks tweeted:

"Meek Mill thinks he can be an activist in the daytime and villain at night...N**ga must think Philly is Gotham City.

To which the rapper responded by saying:

"I'm from the streets but I'ma activist for the street...and I don't negotiate with terrorist lol yall didn't think this was possible now yall mad I can make it out have the same attitude and be a activist...it's babies in Gaza starving today stfu Geek!"

He also added:

"Ima show yall how hurt you computer geeks just the "block button" I'm still shooting a vid in front of your house im still coming I only wanna hear from you in person lol."

As per recent reports, DJ Akademiks revealed that he and Meek were offered more than a million dollars to compete in a boxing match to settle their long-standing feud. While revealing the offer, DJ said that he'd like to settle the beef in the ring, but Meek hasn't responded to the offer.