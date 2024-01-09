“The hardest beef in comedy history”: Internet reacts to Katt Williams working with Kevin Hart’s ex-wife Torrei Hart after controversy

Kevin Hart's ex-wife, Torrei Hart, will be joining Katt Williams on his Dark Matter tour for three dates as per her announcement on her Instagram post. Torrei Hart is also a comedian and according to WiLD 94.1, she used to help Kevin Hart write some of his jokes back in the day.

Torrei Hart's announcement comes days after Katt Williams' appearance on Club Shay Shay, where he spilled beans about artists from the comedy industry in Hollywood.

While talking about Kevin Hart, Williams said:

“No one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club."

He also added:

“He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to L.A., and in his first year in L.A., he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own movie called ‘Soul Plane’ that he was leading? No, we’ve never heard of that before that person, or since that person. What do you think a ‘plant’ is?”

A user's reaction to the incident (Image via @thisisJaddy/X)

Netizens took to social media to react to Torrei Hart's announcement, with many pointing out their ongoing beef.

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend?" Netizens react to Torrei Hart's announcement regarding Katt Williams

After Torrei Hart's post went viral on social media, it was posted by @PopCrave on X, where many netizens took to the comment section to express their opinions.

While some believed Williams to be a genius for working with his competitor's ex-wife, others blamed Torrei Hart. Then there were users concerned about Kevin Hart after hearing the news.

A user comments on the situation (Image via @Sasnoop251/X)

Another user's reaction to Katt Williams' decision (Image via @Amariih1/X)

A user's concern about Kevin (Image via @Castle_Republic/X)

Another user's reaction to the situation (Image via @user/X)

A user shows support to Kevin (Image via @Pkay_AFC/X)

Another user shows support to Katt (Image via @LoLoEtny/X)

A user's opinion on the matter (Image via @__nofuxkz/X)

Kevin Hart and Katt Williams have had one of the longest-withstanding feuds in Hollywood's history. One of the earliest examples of the pair's beef happened in August 2014 when TMZ Sports asked Williams who he thought was the "funniest athlete."

He responded and pointed toward Shaquille O'Neal and Russell Simmons and said that they should get out of comedy and "stay in their lane."

Katt Williams then called Shaq "a bum" and included Hart in the remarks, calling the latter his "b**ch."