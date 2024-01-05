"You was the diva turning down roles": Gilbert Arenas backs Kevin Hart over Katt Williams, says Kevin holds the trump card

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas chimed in on the reignited beef between comedians Kevin Hart and Katt Williams, siding with Hart, as he sees him having the advantage in the conversation.

The issue between in the comedic entertainers was brought to the fore once again when Williams bashed Hart and other comedians on Shannon Sharpe’s YouTube show Club Shay Shay. He cited how Hart has not earned his stripes as a comedian and that every movie that he made was offered to him before he declined them.

Gilbert Arenas shared on his Gils Arena Show podcast that Hart has the advantage in his issue with Williams, highlighting how what Williams is barking about is all on him. The 41-year-old three-time NBA All-Star said:

“Kevin holds the trump card (here). And that trump card is when you was on top of the world, you was the diva, that was turning down roles, doing this and doing that… I took that role.

"You and your team did not put yourselves to be in a position to be successful. And I put my team in a position to be successful. So why be mad at me?”

Check out what he had to say below:

The issue between Hart and Williams is not the first time they have gone at each other. In 2018, Hart defended his Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish from the bashing she got from Williams, who said that she was not deserving of the comedic roles she was getting.

Gilbert Arenas believes Knicks need superstar players like Jalen Green

While he believes that the New York Knicks have some good pieces to be competitive, Gilbert Arenas reckons they still need a superstar player in the mold of Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) to carry them over the hump.

He shared in one of the recent episodes of his Gils Arena Show podcast how a player like Green, in particular, could elevate them to a contender. Gilbert Arenas said:

“The Knicks have nothing, but they are spending championship money… They need to revamp (the organization) and bring people who know what they are doing.

"The have a horrible research team on what talent is because they should have had stars. … They need stars like Jalen Green and Anthony Edwards.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Green, 21, is in his third year with the Rockets (17-15). He's the team’s third-leading scorer with 17.4 points, to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 30.2 minutes.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 19-15 record, led by Jalen Brunson (25.7 ppg and 6.4 apg) and Julius Randle (24.4 ppg and 9.5 rpg).