"Stop flopping": Kevin Hart is off to a funny start in his Unplugged show with dig on LeBron James

During a quick segment of "NBA Unplugged" during the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game, Kevin Hart called out LeBron James for flopping. The comedian hilariously called the "King" out, claiming it was an attempt to draw a charging violation after Myles Turner attempted to attack inside the paint. As Turner slashed his way inside, James got in front and fell down while trying to stop him, albeit a little too easily to Hart's liking.

Kevin Hart hilariously acted exasperated at LeBron James' on-court antics on "NBA Unplugged" in real-time by saying:

"Come on Bron stop flopping.”

LeBron James has developed an unsavory reputation of apparent on-court flopping. While the "King" himself has denied this, many fans claim there have been a lot of such instances over the years.

How has LeBron James performed so far in the NBA In-Season Tournament?

It's year 21 for LeBron James and he is still the LA Lakers' best player. Time and time again James has proven that Father Time is just a myth and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down during his late 30s. Soon turning 39 years old, LeBron has singlehandedly carried the Lakers to their NBA In-Season Tournament success.

While we need to give credit to some of the Lakers players who've come up with big-time performances throughout the tournament, James, in particular, has been very consistent. Undefeated in the tournament with a win-loss record of 6-0, LeBron averaged 26.8 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.5 rebounds. It's safe to say that it's only James who has played as if he were in his prime at the age of 39.

Now facing the Indiana Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game, Lakers fans will be expecting LeBron to continue his rich vein of form. On paper, the Lakers might seem to have the upper hand against the Pacers. However, the Purple and Gold will hardly take Tyrese Haliburton and his squad for granted, especially in a one-off game.