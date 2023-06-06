Is Jalen Green Filipino? Finding out more about the Rockets' star

Jalen Green is among only three Filipino-American players to have played in the NBA. Jordan Clarkson and Raymond Townsend are the others of Filipino descent to make it to the league so far. Green's Filipino roots come from his mother, Bree Puruganan's side. Her grandfather was Filipino.

The Houston Rockets star was born in Merced and raised in Livingston, California. He eventually moved to Fresno in third grade. He played high school basketball for San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno. He was a five-star recruit and placed as the No. 1 shooting guard in the 2020 class by major publications.

Green decided to forgo his college eligibility, despite offers from Auburn, Memphis and Oregon, deciding to take the G-League route. He was selected as the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Green never got the opportunity to experience his Filipino culture as he developed into a professional player in the US. However, he did get the chance to visit the Philippines in 2018 and again in 2022 after he became an NBA player.

Green has an ever-growing fan base in the Philippines. He didn't grow up there, nor did his fellow Filipinos in the league, but Green encouraged local players to keep their focus up in hopes of making it to the NBA.

Jalen Green could be among the breakout stars next season

Jalen Green arguably hasn't lived up to the hype since coming into the NBA. He was expected to accelerate the Houston Rockets' rebuilding process after entering with G-League experience. As it stands, he has some significant development left before scaling his star potential.

Green averaged 22.1 points this past season, a +4.7 differential from his rookie season. He also upped his assists production from 2.6 to 3.7. However, Green's efficiency dropped from 42.6% to 41.7% from the field and from 34.3% to 33.8% from deep.

Green entered the league at the age of 19. He turned 21 earlier this year in February, so it isn't surprising that he has taken time to settle at this level.

However, Jalen Green could be poised to make a significant leap in his third season. The Rockets have signed Ime Udoka as their new head coach, who has been exceptional in developing young players in his previous stops.

Jalen Green taking flight on his way to 32 PTS, 5 AST and the win

Green displayed flashes of being an All-Star caliber player last season with multiple efficient scoring games, especially late in the year when the Rockets managed to string together a few wins.

It will be interesting to see him develop further next season, and witness whether he can take the Rockets to the next level.

