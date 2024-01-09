Is Katt Williams a part of Mensa? Explaining why the comedian is trending as old clip resurfaces

American stand-up comedian, rapper, and actor Katt Williams of Friday After Next fame has recently been trending on the internet after he appeared on the podcast Club Shay Shay and called out certain Hollywood A-listers as “big d*ck deviants.” Not only that, but he also predicted that in 2024, all these “deviants” will be exposed.

A couple of names that he took include the likes of actor Kevin Hart, whom he referred to as a “studio plant.” He also claimed that Hart and rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges were once offered deals by the record label Illuminati for a few million when he was not.

In the wake of these controversial revelations, an old clip has resurfaced on X where Katt Williams claimed that he had an IQ of 163 and has been part of Mensa since he was 10 – thus allegedly solidifying his latest claims.

Katt Williams is reportedly a part of Mensa International

According to SOHH, Katt Williams has been a prodigy and a member of Mensa International since the age of 10, meaning he has a high level of intellect. Mensa is a non-profit that offers membership to those who score 98th percentile or above on an exceptionally approved IQ test.

While his IQ score remains unknown, his previous claim that he was part of Mensa and was tested every six months to maintain his status is true. However, the Norbit star was not just a member of the prestigious organization Mensa but also accepted into a reputed school called The National Science Academy in Dayton, Ohio.

He was reportedly given a fully paid scholarship at the age of 12 but intentionally failed the final test as he thought that once admitted, he would not be able to fit in. Katt Williams has also been a voracious reader since boyhood and fluent since three years old. Between the ages of 8 and 12, he reportedly read 3000 books on an average per year, mostly non-fiction, and could speak French and Creole fluently.

Exploring what Katt Williams said in the Club Shay Shay podcast

On January 3’s episode, Katt Williams appeared on NFL star Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay. On the show, he talked about his career and past controversies surrounding various A-listers in the industry.

He began his candid chat by addressing how he was “canceled” for voicing his opinions against singer Michael Jackson and convicted s*x offender R. Kelly when they were accused of multiple wrongdoings. Williams added how he had been collecting “information and knowledge” on many notable Hollywood icons for the last three decades, just like he had done for the King of Pop and R. Kelly. He also claimed that he knew most of their “secrets."

“All of these big d*ck deviants are all catching hell in 2024. It's up for all of 'em. It doesn’t matter if you [are] Diddy or whoever you is... all lies will be exposed. That's all, and anyone who takes that the wrong way, know why they take it the wrong way... the truth is the light," Katt said.

He even warned that it did not matter who it was if they were “in a corner doing something you wasn’t supposed to be doing,” he knew all about it. Katt Williams continued by saying how race wasn’t the factor here; it was either “God’s side” or the “other side” (presumable Hell), and nobody cared to know about the latter, which was the root cause of all problems.

"I gather that. I value that. I'll pay for that. Come tell me. I know so many things I shouldn't know, and they all know it... You don't make me the villain, not the guy that raises Black children and ain't never done a hard drug in his life, and don't have no stories of doing nobody dirty,” Katt added.

The 52-year-old also stated that the rumor was that the industry never messed with him because he never showed up for the studios. However, he said those were all lies, and no studio could ever confirm it.

He alleged that Kevin Hart, on the other hand, was a “plant” and had ready deals when he landed in Los Angeles. By claiming this, he reminded the listeners that during his first year in Hollywood, Hart landed his sitcom on network TV and even had a lead role in the movie Soul Plane.

Additionally, he accused that when he and rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges were offered deals by Illuminati, all he was asked to do was cut all his hair. Meanwhile, Ludacris ended up with $200 million and 20 movies.

Ludacris and Hart responded to Katt Williams’ claims. The former replied on Instagram with a freestyle rap that he has “never been [part of] Illuminati” while alleging that Katt should deal with his addictions and “check” his “temperature” instead of throwing around the mud.

Likewise, Kevin Hart took to X and called Katt Williams’ “anger” something “honestly sad” while promoting his upcoming film Lift. Interestingly, when Shannon Sharpe asked Katt whether he was afraid of backlash, he said that the “No. 1 job of somebody that sold their soul in Hollywood” was to pretend like it never happened.

Besides these two, Katt Williams also called out fellow comedians Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and Rickey Smiley, among others, on the Club Shay Shay podcast during his 3-hour-long appearance. The first two were accused of plagiarism, while the latter was called a liar, as he once claimed that Williams’ Friday After Next role was really meant for him.

Cedric the Entertainer responded in an Instagram comment section, saying his career can’t be reduced to “One Joke Katt Williams’ claims.” Meanwhile, Smiley defended himself by saying how he had “no reason to lie” on his radio show recently.

Katt Williams also slammed the netizens for making a big deal out of Kanye West while sympathizing with Taraji P. Henson’s struggle for pay equality and decent work in Hollywood.