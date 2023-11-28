What did Steve Harvey say about his wife at the Grio Awards? Host pays tribute to Marjorie Elaine Harvey amid cheating rumors

Steve Harvey, the American television host, actor, and comedian appeared emotional while he thanked his wife during his acceptance speech at the Grio Awards, which aired November 25 on CBS.

During his speech, Steve said while pointing at his wife:

"That woman right there has been faithful to me, loyal to me. 85% of what y’all up here [are] talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there."

The 66-year-old has been married to Marjorie Elaine Harvey for 16 years. When he received The Television Icon Award at the ceremony on Saturday, he dedicated most of his acceptance speech to her along with the award. The couple has shut down rumors that emerged in August 2023 of Marjorie's alleged cheating with their bodyguard and chef, as per the Los Angeles Times.

Steve Harvey honors wife Marjorie Harvey at the Grio Awards

Expand Tweet

Marjorie and Steve Harvey got married on June 25, 2007. They reportedly started dating somewhere between 1987 and 1989. However, according to the pair, the timing was not right at the time. So they called it quits and reconnected later, before eventually getting married.

In late August 2023, Steve Harvey shut down Marjorie's alleged cheating rumors at the Invest Fest in Atlanta. The rumors, which emerged in late August, alleged that Marjorie had relations with their bodyguard, William 'Big Boom' Freeman. As per news outlet GHPage, Marjorie had also reportedly filed for divorce and has demanded $200 million from the star.

Harvey denied the claims at the event, saying:

"[My] marriage is fine. I don’t know what y’all are doin’, but find something else to do cause we fine, Lord have mercy."

Marjorie had also addressed the rumors, calling them "foolishness and lies" in a post on Instagram that same day.

On the Steve Harvey FM radio show, he also spoke about another rumor, stating Marjorie's alleged involvement in his second marriage and split. He said,

"Y’all quit talking about ‘she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn’t. She was nowhere around that. I got divorced in 2005."

Expand Tweet

On November 25, 2023, Steve Harvey received the Television Icon Award at the Grio Awards. As per The Grio Awards website, he began his speech by quipping:

"That woman right there been down with me like four flat tires."

While the camera focused on Marjorie Harvey, Steve told the audience that she had been "faithful" and "loyal" to him. He then addressed the cheating rumors which the couple have previously denied, saying:

“We’ve been 18 years strong,” he said. “I don’t know what y’all been trying to do, but we covered, though.”

The Family Feud host mentioned several biblical verses, including Isaiah 54:17, Isaiah 43:1-2 and Psalm 91, and then handed his award to the event staff to give to his wife, as per Fox 8 News. He concluded his speech by saying:

"I love you, Marjorie Harvey. I appreciate you riding with me."

The couple have always spoken highly of each other ever since they got hitched in 2007. Steve Harvey told PEOPLE in 2012 during an exclusive:

"I'd never been in a healthy adult relationship. I'd never been loyal, I'd never been fully respected."

Marjorie agreed, telling PEOPLE:

"We're best friends. It's the first time either of us has had someone we can talk to about everything."

Steve Harvey has seven children from three marriages, including Marjorie's three children (Morgan, Jason, and Lori) whom he adopted after marrying her. His other four children are twins Karli and Brandi, son Broderick with his first wife Marcia Harvey, and one son Wynton with his second wife Mary Lee Harvey.