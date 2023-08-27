Who is Ned Nwoko? Nigerian politician defends Steve Harvey, dismisses divorce report claim in viral post

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko defended American comedian Steve Harvey amidst the rumors of his divorce from his wife, Marjorie Harvey. On August 26, the 62-year-old politician took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the 66-year-old star and his wife Marjorie and defended the duo amidst divorce rumors.

Calling the cycle of fake news "unfortunate," Nwoko said that he had contacted Steve Harvey and his wife to check on them, and confirmed that they were doing okay as a couple.

"The family is happy together and we wish them all the best."

The confirmation comes after several news outlet reported that Harvey's wife, Marjorie, was allegedly engaged in an extramarital affair and has filed for a divorce claiming $200 million from the star.

Moreover, Steve Harvey was trending on social media for tweeting a controversial post, where he asked his followers which comedian, according to them, was not funny. However, soon after, the Celebrity Family Feud star addressed the post and stated that the post was shared by his social media manager who has now allegedly been fired.

While his friend Ned Nwoko addressed the divorce claims making rounds on the internet, Steve Harvey has yet to make a comment on the alleged rumors.

All you need to know about Steve Harvey's friend Ned Nwoko

Born on December 21, 1960, Ned Nwoko is a Nigerian politician and businessman.

Ned was born in Aniocha North LGA, Delta State, Nigeria, into the royal family of the Nwoko's of Idumeje Ugboko Kingdom.

He began his schooling in Nigeria before traveling to the United Kingdom to study law and history at the University of Keele in Staffordshire, England. He continued his education at King's College, London, where he earned an LLM in Maritime and Commercial Law and was admitted to the English bar at Lincoln's Inn.

At the age of 24, he founded his own law practice, Ned Nwoko Solicitors, in London, UK, after the completion of his studies. His legal practice, which is among the largest in the United Kingdom, focuses on international conflict laws, matrimonial laws, etc. Prior to starting his own business, Nwoko was employed in London as a Crown prosecutor at Pascalides and Company and as a legal assistant for Kummars Solicitors.

He returned to Nigeria at the age of 38, where he served in President Olusegun Obasanjo's government as a member of the House of Representatives from 1993 to 2003. In Delta State, he represented Aniocha North-South and Oshimili North-South.

‏Ned Nwoko is also a husband to six wives and fathers several children. Two of the most popular wives of the politician are Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and Laila Charania.

As of writing, Steve Harvey is yet to comment on the rumors surrounding his marriage.