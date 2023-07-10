Recapping Celebrity Family Feud season 9 episode 1

Celebrity Family Feud's ninth season premiered on ABC on Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

In Celebrity Family Feud, two teams, each comprising a celebrity and their family or friends, compete against the other. As the prize money will be donated to a charity foundation, both teams put their best foot forward.

Questions in the competition are based on survey information. Team members must provide an answer that's closest to the survey's results to earn points.

On Celebrity Family Feud, one of the games is Fast Money, which involves the winning team earning $25,000 to donate to the charity foundation of their choice. By helping others, the competition is not only entertaining for fans but also beneficial for the needy.

At the moment, its first episodem titled Yellowjackets Cast and Gayle King vs. Sophia Bush, is making waves on social media.

First episode of Celebrity Family Feud featured Gayle King and Bush Hughes

The show's host is none other than Actor and Comedian Steve Harvey. He's well known as a television host, having hosted shows like Little Big Shots, Little Big Shots: Forever Young, Family Feud Africa, Family Feud and The Steve Harvey Morning Show. The Original Kings of Comedy and the Kings of Comedy Tour are some of his best-known works.

Moreover, Harvey has also written a few books, including Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man. As an added bonus, Harvey has also been awarded seven Daytime Emmys, two Marconi Awards and 14 NAACP Image Awards, among others.

In the first episode, the Yellowjackets played for the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, while Gayle King's team were collecting points for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawney Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nelisse, Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin Alves, Gayle King, Will Bumpus, Kirby Bumpus, Virgil Miller, Mekenzye Schwab, Sophia Bush Hughes, Nia Batts, Colleen Ryan, Amy Fahey and Wex Felix were among the celebrity guests in this episode.

According to the synopsis for the pilot episode of the show:

“The cast of "Yellowjackets" led by Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty, and Gayle King and Sophia Bush Hughes battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities.”

At the end of the game segment, the Yellowjackets won $25000 and gave it to their charity. Season 8 of the show featured celebrity guests like Kal Penn, Erika Christensen, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Joyce Abbott and others.

As no further information has been revealed about the show's season 9, it's expected that there will be ten episodes, like in previous seasons.

From the time the show premiered in 2008 until now, it has had many hit seasons and has become a fan-favorite. The show, Celebrity Family Feud, is directed by Ken Fuchs and executive produced by Gabrielle Johnston, Jennifer Mullin, Steve Harvey and Thom Beers.

The next episode of Celebrity Family Feud will air on July 16, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also watch the latest episode of the show, Celebrity Family Feud, on FuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu.

